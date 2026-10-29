Stock Picks Today: HUL, TVS Motor, NSE, Meesho, Pidilite, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across automobiles, FMCG, IT, e-commerce, banks, airports infra and chemical sector issuing fresh calls on HUL, Adani Ports, Hyundai Motor, TVS Motor, NSE, Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Car Trade, Meesho, Pidilite, JSW Energy, GMR Airports Infra, Info Edge, Chola Finance, Concord Biotech, United Spirits while also sharing their outlook on paint and power sector, alongside a broader view on India strategy.

Morgan Stanley on Hindustan Unilever

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 2,480

Q2 underlying sales grow 15%; volume growth at 7%

EBITDA margin contracts 142 bps YoY to 22.6% amid inflation

Demand remains resilient; Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing lead growth.

Jefferies on Hindustan Unilever

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2,350 from Rs 2,450

Q2 revenue rises 15% YoY; volume growth at 7%, strongest in several quarters

Home Care grows 22%; Beauty & Wellbeing sales rise 16%

Inflation pressures persist, but volume recovery and demand outlook remain positive.

HSBC on Hindustan Unilever

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2,220 from Rs 2,210

Q2 underlying sales grow 14.5%; volume growth at 7%

Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing deliver double-digit volume growth

Sees improving demand trends despite inflation and El Niño concerns

UBS on Hindustan Unilever

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2,700

Q2 revenue rises 14.8%; volume growth of 7% beats estimates

Home Care grows 22%; Beauty & Wellbeing sales rise 16%

EBITDA and PAT grow 8% and 8.7%; sees overall strong performance.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, US Fed Policy To Oil Prices; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On October 29

Jefferies on NSE

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 2,085; sees 17% upside

Expects 15% revenue CAGR and 16% EPS CAGR over FY27–29

New growth opportunities could add 15% to FY30 EPS

Market leadership, diversification and improving margins support premium valuations

Jefferies on Adani Enterprises

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3,830; sees 54% upside

Q2 EBITDA rises 62% YoY, beating estimates on airports and copper strength

Airports EBITDA grows 55% despite 6% decline in passenger traffic

Raises FY27 EBITDA estimates by 4%; data centre expansion offers growth visibility.

MOSL on Adani Enterprises

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3,350

Q2 revenue surges 75% YoY; EBITDA rises 67%, beating estimates

Adjusted PAT jumps fourfold YoY to Rs 1,500 crore

Copper, airports and mining drive growth; data centre capacity expansion remains key catalyst.

Jefferies on Bandhan Bank

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 200 from Rs 240

Q2 profit jumps 456% YoY; net loans grow 15% and NII rises 14%

Deposit growth lags at 9%; higher credit costs and regulatory changes pose risks

Cuts FY28–29 earnings estimates by 3–4%; attractive valuations limit downside.

Jefferies on Hyundai Motor

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 1,630 from Rs 1,725

Q2 EBITDA and PAT decline 19–24% YoY, missing estimates

Market share slips to 12%; faces intensifying competition in SUVs

Brokerage skeptical of Bayon positioning and meaningful market share recovery.

Kotak Neo on Hyundai Motor

Maintain Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 1,950 from Rs 2,000

Q2 EBITDA in line; margins under pressure from higher commodity costs

New SUV and EV launches expected to drive gradual market share recovery

Cuts FY27–28 earnings estimates; competition and EV dilution to cap margins.

Citi on Hyundai Motor

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2,200 from Rs 2,350

Q2 revenue rises 19% YoY; EBITDA falls 19% on commodity inflation

Retains FY27 domestic volume growth guidance of 8–10%

Bayon and upcoming mass-market EV to drive growth; margin pressures remain a concern.

Morgan Stanley on Hyundai Motor

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2,438

Q2 revenue rises 19% YoY; EBITDA falls 19% on commodity pressures

Expects sharp recovery in H2FY27 margins, volumes and market share

Golden product cycle led by Bayon and new EV SUV to drive growth.

JPMorgan on Hero MotoCorp

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 6,845

Q2 revenue rises 21% YoY; EBITDA grows 8%, beating estimates

EBITDA margin at 13.4%; adjusted PAT rises 5% but misses estimates

Better gross margins support earnings; commodity costs and growth outlook remain key monitorables.

Jefferies on Hero MotoCorp

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 6,000

Q2 EBITDA rises 8% YoY, in line with estimates

Volumes grow 11% YoY; EBITDA margin flat QoQ at 13.4%

PAT rises 5% YoY but misses estimates by 4% on lower financial income

Citi on TVS Motor

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 3,600 from Rs 3,500

Q2 revenue/EBITDA grow 44%/47% YoY, beating estimates

Higher realisations and PLI incentives offset rising operating costs

Consumer finance demerger could unlock value; elevated valuations remain a concern.

Goldman Sachs on TVS Motor

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 5,290 from Rs 4,950

Q2 revenue and EBITDA grow 44% and 47% YoY, beating estimates

Expects market share gains and margin improvement in H2FY27

Consumer finance business demerger aimed at unlocking shareholder value

Macquarie on TVS Motor

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 4,325

Q2 EBITDA jumps 47% YoY to Rs 2,220 crore, beating estimates by 5%

EBITDA margin expands to 13% despite commodity cost pressures

Consumer finance business demerger to unlock value; capacity expansion to support growth

Jefferies on TVS Motor

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5,425

Q2 EBITDA and PAT grow 47–48% YoY, beating estimates

Volumes rise 27% YoY; EBITDA margin improves to 13%

Domestic two-wheeler market share hits 23-year high of 20%; strong export momentum continues.

Kotak Neo on TVS Motor

Maintain Add; Hike TP to Rs 4,400 from Rs 4,350

Q2 revenue/EBITDA grow 44%/47% YoY; EBITDA beats estimates

Volumes rise 27% YoY; EBITDA margin improves to 13%

Expects market share gains across scooters, premium motorcycles and EVs

Citi on CarTrade Tech

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2,910 from Rs 3,300

Q2 revenue grows 10% YoY, missing estimates as consumer business slows

OLX revenue rises 26% YoY, supported by monetisation initiatives

Cuts consumer business valuations; OLX growth momentum supports positive outlook.

Citi on Meesho

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 265 from Rs 220

Q2 marketplace NMV grows 23% YoY; contribution margin expands to 6%

Higher customer acquisition and technology spends weigh on near-term earnings

Sees strong festive demand and advertising monetisation driving future profitability.

Jefferies on Meesho

Maintain Buy; Raise TP to Rs 285 from Rs 240

Q2 revenue rises 34% YoY; net merchandise value grows 23%

Contribution margin improves to 6% as logistics efficiencies reduce losses

Management targets 25% NMV CAGR through FY31; prioritises growth over monetisation

Citi on Pidilite

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,550

Q2 revenue grows 21% YoY; EBITDA/PAT rise just 3%/6%

Gross margin contracts 648 bps YoY on raw material inflation

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 2–5%; valuations remain expensive.

HSBC on Pidilite

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,920

Q2 revenue grows 21% YoY; underlying volume growth at 10.7%

EBITDA misses estimates by 5–7% on high-cost inventories

Gross margin contracts 650 bps YoY; management confident of sustaining growth momentum

Goldman Sachs on Pidilite

Maintain Buy; TP not specified in first-take summary

Q2 revenue grows 21% YoY; EBITDA rises just 3%, missing estimates

Consumer & Bazaar volume growth at 11.1%; B2B volumes grow 9.2%

Gross margin contracts 650 bps YoY as raw material inflation weighs.

Citi on JSW Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 650; sees 35% upside

Q2 EBITDA grows 21% YoY, beating estimates by 16%

Power generation rises 17% YoY; merchant realisations remain strong

Renewable capacity additions support growth; transmission constraints and interest costs key risks

Citi on Info Edge

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,470

Q2 EBITDA margin expands 500 bps YoY to 44.8%

AI-led recruitment products generate Rs 240 crore annualised revenue

CEO transition remains key monitorable; AI monetisation supports growth outlook.

ALSO READ | Five Stocks To Buy Today October 29: SBI Life Insurance, Escorts Kubota, HBL Engineering, And More

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Kotak Neo on Info Edge

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,420

Q2 revenue grows 12.8% YoY; Naukri revenue rises 13.3%

AI recruitment products reach Rs 240 crore annualised revenue run rate

CEO transition unexpected; improving Naukri margins and 99acres growth support outlook.

GS on Info Edge

Maintain Buy; Raise TP to Rs 1,430 from Rs 1,410

Q2 EBITDA grows 29% YoY despite challenging recruitment environment

AI products now contribute high-single-digit share of recruitment revenue

Hitesh Oberoi to step down as MD & CEO in December; Sanjeev Bikhchandani to take charge.

BofA Securities on Info Edge

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,500

Q2 revenue grows 13% YoY; EBITDA rises 28%, margins improve

CEO transition unlikely to disrupt execution; Naukri margins remain strong

AI and data products emerge as key growth drivers with Rs 2.4 bn ARR

Citi on Chola Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2,100; sees 36% upside

Q2 disbursements jump over 45% YoY; AUM grows 25%

Credit costs moderate to 1.4%, while NIMs decline 30 bps QoQ

Retains 22–24% AUM growth guidance; asset quality remains resilient.

Jefferies on Chola Finance

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,960 from Rs 2,100

Q2 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 1,630 crore, beating estimates by 3%

AUM grows 25% YoY to Rs 2.48 lakh crore; asset quality improves

Higher funding costs pressure NIMs; FY27 AUM growth guidance retained at 22–23%.

UBS on Chola Finance

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,940 from Rs 2,100

Q2 AUM grows 25% YoY; disbursements surge 47%

Credit costs moderate to 1.45%; PAT rises 41% YoY

Retains 20–23% AUM growth guidance; remains top NBFC pick.

Kotak Neo on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2,075

Q2 revenue/EBITDA grow 24%/23% YoY, beating estimates

International ports outperform; domestic cargo volumes grow just 4%

Expects H2 growth acceleration; higher guidance supports earnings outlook.

Emkay Global on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy; Raise TP to Rs 2,200 from Rs 2,100

Q2 revenue/EBITDA grow 24%/23% YoY, beating estimates by 3–4%

Domestic ports revenue rises 13%; international ports revenue jumps 71% YoY

Raises FY27 EBITDA guidance to Rs 26,000–27,000 crore; strong cash flows support expansion

Nuvama on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy; Raise TP to Rs 2,170 from Rs 2,000

Q2 revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PAT grow 24%/25%/13% YoY, beating Street estimates

International ports EBITDA surges 236% YoY; domestic ports revenue rises 13%

Raises FY27/28 EBITDA estimates by 4%/2%; higher guidance and capacity expansion support growth.

Jefferies on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy; Raise TP to Rs 2,180 from Rs 2,160

Q2 EBITDA beats estimates by 4%, driven by international ports

International ports EBITDA rises 3.4 times YoY; domestic cargo volumes grow 4%

Raises FY27 EBITDA guidance to Rs 26,000–27,000 crore; capacity expansion to support growth

JPMorgan on Adani Ports

Maintain Overweight; Raise TP to Rs 2,076 from Rs 2,000

Q2 revenue/EBITDA/PAT grow 24%/23%/19% YoY

Cargo volumes rise 15% YoY; international volumes surge 147%

Raises FY27 revenue, EBITDA and capex guidance; remains preferred pick.

Prabhudas Lilladher on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy; Raise TP to Rs 2,248 from Rs 2,243

Q2 EBITDA rises 23% YoY, supported by strong international port performance

International cargo volumes surge 147% YoY; EBITDA margin reaches 47.7%

Higher FY27 guidance and capacity expansion support long-term growth outlook.

MOSL on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2,130

Q2 revenue rises 24% YoY; EBITDA grows 23%, beating estimates by 6%

Cargo volumes rise 15% YoY to 142.3 million tonnes

Raises FY27 EBITDA guidance to Rs 26,000–27,000 crore; international ports drive growth.

Jefferies on JSW Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 720

Q2 EBITDA beats estimates by 10% on higher generation and merchant sales

Installed capacity rises 15% YoY to 15.1 GW; targets 3 GW renewable additions in FY27

Expects 41% EBITDA growth in H2FY27; execution ramp-up could drive re-rating.

Jefferies on GMR Airports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 135; sees 51% upside

Q2 EBITDA declines 2% YoY to Rs 1,480 crore despite higher revenue

Passenger traffic grows just 1.4%; Hyderabad and Goa traffic remain weak

Non-aeronautical revenue grows 17% YoY; improving yields cushion muted traffic.

Kotak Neo on CarTrade Tech

Upgrade to Add; Cut TP to Rs 2,650 from Rs 2,700

Q2 revenue growth of 10% misses estimates on weak core classifieds business

OLX revenue grows 26% YoY; improving monetisation drives momentum

Strong margin expansion, but cuts FY27–29 revenue estimates by 4–8%.

Jefferies on Concord Biotech

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 1,360 from Rs 1,268

Q2 revenue rises 25% YoY; EBITDA up 18%, broadly in line

Margins decline 200 bps on higher raw material costs and new business losses

Retains FY27 revenue growth guidance of over 20%; expects gradual margin recovery.

CLSA on United Spirits

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1,303

Q2 net sales rise 2.8% YoY, below estimates; P&A volumes fall 1.6%

Gross margin expands 88 bps, but higher ad spends weigh on EBITDA margin

Maharashtra and Karnataka regulatory headwinds continue to impact growth

Goldman Sachs on United Spirits

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,575

Q2 revenue grows 2.9% YoY, below estimates; Prestige volumes decline 1.2%

EBITDA falls 5% YoY, but beats estimates on better gross margins

Higher advertising spends and Maharashtra tax changes weigh on performance.

Jefferies on United Spirits

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1,560

Q2 growth underwhelming; Prestige & Above volumes decline 1%

Gross margin expands 88 bps, but higher ad spends weigh on EBITDA margin

Maharashtra headwinds persist; strong cash flow generation provides comfort.

Citi on Paint Sector

Decorative paint demand stable; volumes growing mid-single digits

Industry value growth at 15–18% YTD; premiumisation trend remains intact

Paint prices rise 11–12% till October; further 3% hike announced for November

Asian Paints defends market share through dealer incentives; Birla Opus faces scaling challenges

Jefferies on India Power Sector

Raises FY27 power demand growth estimate to 9% from 7%

October power generation surges 24% YoY, strongest trend in 15 years barring 2021

Thermal coal stocks fall to six days from 15 days YoY; merchant prices remain elevated

Adani Energy and JSW Energy top private-sector picks; also positive on NTPC.

HSBC on India Power Demand

Power demand surges 21% YoY in October till 25th, aided by low base

Peak demand rises 24% YoY to 261 GW; IEX prices jump 72%

Renewable capacity additions reach nearly 24 GW in H1FY27

Warns of supply stress amid low coal stocks, declining reservoirs and weak wind generation.

Jefferies India Strategy

Implications of a Potential Equity Tax Cut

Chatter around a potential Equity LTCG tax cut has picked up though no decision has been announced

Govt needs to balance potential fiscal impact even as path towards converging taxation across asset classes continues

Potentially better FPI sentiment can support both equities & INR given positioning

Flows suggest large caps sectors like Financials, Energy, Cons. tech can benefit most if FPI flows rise



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.