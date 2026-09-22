Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Nasdaq Rally To Oil Prices — Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On September 22

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets, supported by softening crude oil prices and a retreat in Treasury yields.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,510 level, a premium of nearly 64 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Here are five key factors to watch out for ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today:

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Asian Markets

Asian stock market traded higher on Tuesday, following overnight rally on Wall Street. South Korea's Kospi rallied 1.94%, while the Kosdaq gained 1.01%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening. Japan's markets are closed for a holiday.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq surging to a record-high close, led by gains in AI stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.71% to 52,048.83, while the S&P gained 1.49% to end at 7,764.70. The Nasdaq closed 2.26% higher at 27,122.09.

US Tech Stocks

US technology stocks jumped, lifted the Nasdaq to a record closing high. Nvidia stock price rose 2.30%, AMD shares spiked 9.95%, Intel shares rallied 12.14%, Microsoft share price gained 1.59%, Amazon stock added 1.87%, Meta Platforms share price jumped 11.43% and Apple stock price rose 0.85%.

Core Sector Growth

India's core sector output growth slowed to 4.8% YoY in August 2026 from 5.0% in July. The eight core industries had recorded 5.4% growth in July. The final July index revised the growth rate down to 5.0%.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices edged higher after several days of declines. Brent crude futures gained 0.51% ‌to $100.85 a barrel, while WTI crude rose 0.43% to $96.19 a barrel.

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