Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump On AI Optimism As AMD Tops $1 Trillion

A rally in technology giants sent stocks to their best day since early August, with the market also gaining as oil prices sank on hopes for diplomatic efforts to end the war in Iran.

The rise in equities sent the S&P 500 up 1.5%. Chipmakers surged as early signs of success for Meta Platforms Inc.'s AI agent sparked enthusiasm about the industry. The social-media firm jumped 11%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. topped $1 trillion. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.8%. Brent crude settled around $100. Treasury 10-year yields fell below 5%. Bitcoin surpassed $86,000.

"With economic growth resilient and earnings still robust, we believe investors should remain positioned for market upside," said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office. "Exposure to transformational innovation could be a key differentiator in long-term equity performance."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Traders also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments. President Donald Trump told Fox News he'd "probably" be open to meeting his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 22: Nifty Bulls Eye 23,550 Breakout As Sub-$100 Oil Flips Sentiment | Check Key Levels

"Signs of diplomacy could ease oil prices and inflation fears, while further escalation or disruptions to regional exports could send crude higher, pressure consumers and complicate the Fed's next move," said Jay Woods at Freedom Capital Markets.

Wall Street is also gearing up for this week's summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with officials offering upbeat assessments of their talks on AI, trade and investment.

Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.3% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1464

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3367

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 157.43 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin rose 7% to $86,721.85

Ether rose 5.2% to $2,771.07 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.95%

Germany's 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.46%

Britain's 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 5.21% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.9% to $95.43 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,343.73 an ounce. ALSO READ: Tata Trusts' Listing Objection, Not Board Meeting, Is 'Real Issue': Chandra's Legal Adviser Harish Salve

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.