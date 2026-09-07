Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 7

Good morning!

GIFT Nifty Check

GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for Indian equities on Monday, slipping 48.60 points to 23,999.50, even as most Asian markets opened higher. Investors remained cautious as fresh military escalation between the US and Iran kept concerns around energy supplies and the Strait of Hormuz in focus.

Asian Markets Check

Asian stocks opened broadly higher on Monday, even as renewed military action between the US and Iran kept investors focused on the risk of further disruption in the Middle East.

South Korea's KOSPI jumped 3.18%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.03%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36%. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were little changed.

The gains came after US chipmakers like Micron Technology Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose on Friday, helping lift sentiment across Asian markets.

Commodity Check

Oil prices remained elevated on Monday, with Brent crude hovering near the $97-a-barrel mark, as the ongoing US-Iran conflict continued to disrupt oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Last checked, Brent crude futures were up 0.75% at $96.57 a barrel at last check, after gaining nearly 8% last week.

The move comes after OPEC+ kept its oil output policy unchanged for October at a meeting on Sunday. The producer group said it needs to agree on new production quotas before determining its next steps on output.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market traded higher on Friday, led by buying in IT, realty and energy stocks, following upbeat global market cues.

The Sensex traded over 500 points, or 0.7%, higher above 76,600 level, while the Nifty 50 gained over 0.2%, to rise above 23,900 level. The Bank Nifty index rose above 57,500 level.

US Market Recap

US stock market indices commenced Friday's trading session on a mixed note as job growth surged in August and the unemployment rate held steady, beating estimates.

After the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.17%, Nasdaq Composite started the session 0.3% higher, while S&P 500 stood flat.

The indices settled in the red, with S&P 500 down 0.38% to 7,718.60, Dow down 0.51% to 53,414.25, and Nasdaq down 0.29% to 26,506.99. Wall Street will remain closed for labour day on Monday.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Prices Likely To Face Volatility This Week As Iran Tensions Take Centre Stage: Analysts

Stocks In News

Nykaa – Board approved further increase in shareholding to 24.2% in subsidiary Earth Rhythm Private Limited.

– Board approved further increase in shareholding to 24.2% in subsidiary Earth Rhythm Private Limited. Goodluck India – Appointed Ashok Kumar Vashisht as Group CFO with effect from September 5, 2026.

– Appointed Ashok Kumar Vashisht as Group CFO with effect from September 5, 2026. Borana Weaves – Approved an unsecured loan of up to Rs. 5 crore to Win Star Industries on September 5, 2026.

– Approved an unsecured loan of up to Rs. 5 crore to Win Star Industries on September 5, 2026. Indoco Remedies – USFDA inspection conducted at the company's Plant II (Sterile) manufacturing facility in Goa.

– USFDA inspection conducted at the company's Plant II (Sterile) manufacturing facility in Goa. AXISCADES Technologies – Board approved raising up to Rs. 200 crore through private placement of NCDs at a 12.5% coupon. Proceeds will be used for the acquisition of Bengaluru-based precision engineering and manufacturing company Cloud Wave Technologies and related transaction expenses.

– Board approved raising up to Rs. 200 crore through private placement of NCDs at a 12.5% coupon. Proceeds will be used for the acquisition of Bengaluru-based precision engineering and manufacturing company Cloud Wave Technologies and related transaction expenses. Rhetan TMT – Obtained BIS licence for Fe500D, Fe550D and Fe550 grades. Evaluating entry into corrosion-resistant steel TMT bars, targeting coastal, marine and infrastructure applications.

– Obtained BIS licence for Fe500D, Fe550D and Fe550 grades. Evaluating entry into corrosion-resistant steel TMT bars, targeting coastal, marine and infrastructure applications. Shakti Pumps – Invested Rs. 11 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Shakti Energy Solutions.

– Invested Rs. 11 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Shakti Energy Solutions. Paisalo Digital – Approved private placement of unsecured NCDs of up to Rs. 180 crore at a 12% coupon. Allotment on September 18, 2026.

– Approved private placement of unsecured NCDs of up to Rs. 180 crore at a 12% coupon. Allotment on September 18, 2026. TCS – TCS HyperVault to establish a large-scale AI data centre campus in Telangana, being issued by HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, a subsidiary of the company.

– TCS HyperVault to establish a large-scale AI data centre campus in Telangana, being issued by HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Precision Wires – EGM approved Rs. 150 crore issue of 37.5 lakh CCDs for working capital and capex.

– EGM approved Rs. 150 crore issue of 37.5 lakh CCDs for working capital and capex. Jeena Sikho Lifecare – Launched two new Ayurvedic products, Acharya Ji's Jeevanodya Vati and Ojavardhan Vati, further expanding its healthcare and wellness portfolio.

– Launched two new Ayurvedic products, Acharya Ji's Jeevanodya Vati and Ojavardhan Vati, further expanding its healthcare and wellness portfolio. Anupam Rasayan – Secured a chemical supply contract with a global industrial major, paving the way for a long-term six-year partnership.

– Secured a chemical supply contract with a global industrial major, paving the way for a long-term six-year partnership. Cantabil Retail India – ICRA upgraded long-term bank facility rating to A+ (Stable) and short-term rating to A1. Ratings upgraded across Rs. 75 crore banking facilities.

– ICRA upgraded long-term bank facility rating to A+ (Stable) and short-term rating to A1. Ratings upgraded across Rs. 75 crore banking facilities. NLC India Renewables – Won a 275 MW/550 MWh Gujarat battery storage project and received LOI from GUVNL.

– Won a 275 MW/550 MWh Gujarat battery storage project and received LOI from GUVNL. United Breweries – Bombay High Court dismissed Revenue appeal, eliminating Rs. 21.92 crore service tax demand.

– Bombay High Court dismissed Revenue appeal, eliminating Rs. 21.92 crore service tax demand. Gandhar Oil Refinery – Completed partial purchase of 32.90 gunthas of land for Rs. 2.10 crore on September 4, 2026.

– Completed partial purchase of 32.90 gunthas of land for Rs. 2.10 crore on September 4, 2026. Greaves Cotton – India Ratings affirmed Greaves Cotton's IND AA-/Stable rating. Rs. 120 crore and Rs. 83 crore bank facilities rated.

– India Ratings affirmed Greaves Cotton's IND AA-/Stable rating. Rs. 120 crore and Rs. 83 crore bank facilities rated. EFC (I) – Sold 100% stake in Sanvritti Alpha for Rs. 39 crore. Subsidiary ceased, with sale-and-leaseback continuing.

– Sold 100% stake in Sanvritti Alpha for Rs. 39 crore. Subsidiary ceased, with sale-and-leaseback continuing. Cohance Lifesciences – USFDA inspected Shamshabad FDF plant from August 27 to September 4, 2026, and issued Form 483 with four observations.

– USFDA inspected Shamshabad FDF plant from August 27 to September 4, 2026, and issued Form 483 with four observations. Tata Motors – Launched recommended all-cash tender offer for Iveco Group at EUR 14.10 per share, valuing Iveco at EUR 3.82 billion. Acceptance period runs from September 7 to October 26, 2026. Iveco's board unanimously recommended the offer.

– Launched recommended all-cash tender offer for Iveco Group at EUR 14.10 per share, valuing Iveco at EUR 3.82 billion. Acceptance period runs from September 7 to October 26, 2026. Iveco's board unanimously recommended the offer. JSW Steel – Consolidated crude steel production rose 3% YoY to 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026. Indian operations production increased 4% YoY to 23.87 lakh tonnes, with capacity utilisation at 88%.

– Consolidated crude steel production rose 3% YoY to 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026. Indian operations production increased 4% YoY to 23.87 lakh tonnes, with capacity utilisation at 88%. TVS Holdings – CARE assigned AA+; Stable rating to Rs. 930.68 crore Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares.

– CARE assigned AA+; Stable rating to Rs. 930.68 crore Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. Phoenix Mills – NCLT approved merger of six step-down subsidiaries into subsidiary Astrea Real Estate Developers, simplifying the group structure.

– NCLT approved merger of six step-down subsidiaries into subsidiary Astrea Real Estate Developers, simplifying the group structure. ICICI Bank – RBI approved LIC to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights within one year from the approval date.

– RBI approved LIC to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights within one year from the approval date. Canara Bank – India Ratings assigned IND AA+/Stable to Rs. 4,500 crore Basel III AT1 bonds and affirmed IND AAA/Stable issuer, infrastructure and Tier 2 ratings and IND AA+/Stable on existing AT1 bonds.

– India Ratings assigned IND AA+/Stable to Rs. 4,500 crore Basel III AT1 bonds and affirmed IND AAA/Stable issuer, infrastructure and Tier 2 ratings and IND AA+/Stable on existing AT1 bonds. Carraro India – Customs order confirmed differential IGST demand of Rs. 15.24 crore plus interest and Rs. 5 crore penalty. Company will appeal.

– Customs order confirmed differential IGST demand of Rs. 15.24 crore plus interest and Rs. 5 crore penalty. Company will appeal. Shankesh Jewellers – CRISIL revised outlook on long-term bank facilities to Positive from Stable.

– CRISIL revised outlook on long-term bank facilities to Positive from Stable. Piramal Finance – Committee decided not to pursue the proposed partial redemption of non-convertible debentures.

– Committee decided not to pursue the proposed partial redemption of non-convertible debentures. NAVA – Planned 55-60 day shutdown of one of its three 60 MW Odisha power units for routine maintenance and overhauling.

– Planned 55-60 day shutdown of one of its three 60 MW Odisha power units for routine maintenance and overhauling. Supreme Industries – Vijay Kumar Taparia acquired 3,17,398 shares by transmission, raising holding to 5,62,288 shares.

– Vijay Kumar Taparia acquired 3,17,398 shares by transmission, raising holding to 5,62,288 shares. Thyrocare Technologies – Docon's 51.02% stake, comprising 8.12 crore shares, was transferred to API Holdings following NCLT-approved amalgamation. Promoter holding remains unchanged.

– Docon's 51.02% stake, comprising 8.12 crore shares, was transferred to API Holdings following NCLT-approved amalgamation. Promoter holding remains unchanged. Brigade Enterprises – Expanded Hyderabad footprint with the launch of Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, with revenue potential of over Rs. 2,700 crore.

– Expanded Hyderabad footprint with the launch of Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, with revenue potential of over Rs. 2,700 crore. CIE Automotive India – Acquired 69.4 lakh CIE Hosur shares for Rs. 120.76 crore through a rights issue.

– Acquired 69.4 lakh CIE Hosur shares for Rs. 120.76 crore through a rights issue. Cyient – Completed acquisition of 100% stake in US-based Tao Digital Solutions, following the May announcement.

– Completed acquisition of 100% stake in US-based Tao Digital Solutions, following the May announcement. SBC Exports – Received repeat export order worth Rs. 7.5 crore from HUXXE Readymade Garments Trading, executable in two months, for supply of garments including T-shirts, trousers and shorts. Also received Rs. 22 crore export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers for supply of garments, executable over one year.

– Received repeat export order worth Rs. 7.5 crore from HUXXE Readymade Garments Trading, executable in two months, for supply of garments including T-shirts, trousers and shorts. Also received Rs. 22 crore export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers for supply of garments, executable over one year. Larsen & Toubro – CRISIL assigned/reaffirmed ‘CRISIL AAA' rating with Stable outlook on the company's NCDs.

– CRISIL assigned/reaffirmed ‘CRISIL AAA' rating with Stable outlook on the company's NCDs. Fujiyama Power Systems – Invested Rs. 5 crore in Zayo Energy through CCDs, further strengthening backward integration.

– Invested Rs. 5 crore in Zayo Energy through CCDs, further strengthening backward integration. Lupin – Received USFDA approval for Modafinil Tablets 100 mg and 200 mg. Reference drug has US annual sales of USD 70.7 million.

– Received USFDA approval for Modafinil Tablets 100 mg and 200 mg. Reference drug has US annual sales of USD 70.7 million. JSW Dulux – ICRA assigned AA- Stable rating to its Rs. 250 crore ICICI Bank long-term overdraft/WCDL facility.

– ICRA assigned AA- Stable rating to its Rs. 250 crore ICICI Bank long-term overdraft/WCDL facility. Balu Forge Industries – Shareholders approved fund raising through FCCBs, enhancement of borrowing limits and authorisation to create charges on company assets.

– Shareholders approved fund raising through FCCBs, enhancement of borrowing limits and authorisation to create charges on company assets. Jayaswal Neco Industries – Clarified media reports concerning Datasel S.R.L., a Neco Group entity at the centre of a European arms-supply controversy. JNIL said it has no ownership, transactions or financial exposure to Datasel.

– Clarified media reports concerning Datasel S.R.L., a Neco Group entity at the centre of a European arms-supply controversy. JNIL said it has no ownership, transactions or financial exposure to Datasel. Veranda Learning Solutions – Converted 1,55,763 warrants into equity shares at Rs. 321 each, raising Rs. 4.99 crore. Non-promoter Goodday Enterprises' stake rises to 0.65%.

– Converted 1,55,763 warrants into equity shares at Rs. 321 each, raising Rs. 4.99 crore. Non-promoter Goodday Enterprises' stake rises to 0.65%. Greenlam Industries – To acquire 26% of Bhadla Minigrid Solar 4, an SPV established for owning and operating a captive power plant, for Rs. 2.065 crore.

– To acquire 26% of Bhadla Minigrid Solar 4, an SPV established for owning and operating a captive power plant, for Rs. 2.065 crore. Sarda Energy & Minerals – India Ratings assigned IND A1+ to Rs. 100 crore commercial paper and affirmed IND A1 on Rs. 50 crore bank loan facilities of wholly owned subsidiary Sarda Metals Alloys.

– India Ratings assigned IND A1+ to Rs. 100 crore commercial paper and affirmed IND A1 on Rs. 50 crore bank loan facilities of wholly owned subsidiary Sarda Metals Alloys. LTM – NSE and BSE issued no-objection letters for reclassification of Nabha Power from ‘Promoter Group' to ‘Public' category.

– NSE and BSE issued no-objection letters for reclassification of Nabha Power from ‘Promoter Group' to ‘Public' category. Lemon Tree Hotels – Signed two Bodhgaya hotel agreements adding 145 rooms. Also de-flagged its 80-room Gurugram hotel effective September 3.

– Signed two Bodhgaya hotel agreements adding 145 rooms. Also de-flagged its 80-room Gurugram hotel effective September 3. Eicher Motors – Launched Himalayan 440 adventure motorcycle at Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings opening September 4.

– Launched Himalayan 440 adventure motorcycle at Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings opening September 4. Prestige Estates Projects – Clarified that the MahaRERA tribunal order on the Turf View project has no material impact.

– Clarified that the MahaRERA tribunal order on the Turf View project has no material impact. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders – Received Rs. 118 crore order from MSETCL for supply, installation and commissioning of an AI-based Comprehensive Infrasecure Project across five substations. Project execution period is 24 months.

– Received Rs. 118 crore order from MSETCL for supply, installation and commissioning of an AI-based Comprehensive Infrasecure Project across five substations. Project execution period is 24 months. RVNL – Received Rs. 903 crore order from SJVN Thermal for construction of a permanent rail siding and aerial track connection for the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

– Received Rs. 903 crore order from SJVN Thermal for construction of a permanent rail siding and aerial track connection for the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar. Manorama Industries – Board appointed Dr. Rohini Tiwari as Additional Independent Director for five years and approved capital infusion of up to Rs. 75 crore across six wholly owned overseas subsidiaries in Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Brazil and UAE.

– Board appointed Dr. Rohini Tiwari as Additional Independent Director for five years and approved capital infusion of up to Rs. 75 crore across six wholly owned overseas subsidiaries in Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Brazil and UAE. SIS – Bought back 33,027 shares on September 4, taking cumulative buyback to 8,54,027 shares. Acquired an additional 12.15 lakh shares of Updater Services for Rs. 28.54 crore, taking its stake to 10% from 8.19%.

– Bought back 33,027 shares on September 4, taking cumulative buyback to 8,54,027 shares. Acquired an additional 12.15 lakh shares of Updater Services for Rs. 28.54 crore, taking its stake to 10% from 8.19%. Texmaco Rail – Received two domestic wagon orders worth Rs. 131.36 crore. Appointed Shibu Mathews as CFO with effect from September 5, 2026.

– Received two domestic wagon orders worth Rs. 131.36 crore. Appointed Shibu Mathews as CFO with effect from September 5, 2026. Bank of Maharashtra – Established a USD 500 million Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

– Established a USD 500 million Euro Medium Term Note Programme. HFCL – Annual Report FY26. Targeting revenue of Rs. 500 crore from defence manufacturing in FY27. Aiming to generate over 85% of total revenue from its product portfolio in FY27. Exports are expected to contribute more than 50% of total revenue from FY27 onwards. Adopting a 10 MW solar/wind model, targeting an 80-90% renewable energy share at its Chennai facility by FY27.

– Annual Report FY26. Targeting revenue of Rs. 500 crore from defence manufacturing in FY27. Aiming to generate over 85% of total revenue from its product portfolio in FY27. Exports are expected to contribute more than 50% of total revenue from FY27 onwards. Adopting a 10 MW solar/wind model, targeting an 80-90% renewable energy share at its Chennai facility by FY27. Neogen Chemicals – Faces a Rs. 6.97 crore tax demand.

– Faces a Rs. 6.97 crore tax demand. Studds – Annual Report FY26. Facility V expansion to add 3 million units of capacity, with Phase I (1.5 million units) expected to be operational by Q2FY27. Scaling SMK as a higher-margin, higher-value growth engine. Expanding presence across the US, Europe and Latin America. Targeting medium-term revenue of over Rs. 1,000 crore. Expanding into riding gear, Bluetooth products, bicycle helmets and smart-safety platforms.

– Annual Report FY26. Facility V expansion to add 3 million units of capacity, with Phase I (1.5 million units) expected to be operational by Q2FY27. Scaling SMK as a higher-margin, higher-value growth engine. Expanding presence across the US, Europe and Latin America. Targeting medium-term revenue of over Rs. 1,000 crore. Expanding into riding gear, Bluetooth products, bicycle helmets and smart-safety platforms. GNFC – Gujarat government withdrew the nomination of Rajkumar Beniwal as Managing Director and nominated Sanjeev Kumar (IAS) to hold additional charge as Managing Director. Formal appointment and charge handover process are pending.

– Gujarat government withdrew the nomination of Rajkumar Beniwal as Managing Director and nominated Sanjeev Kumar (IAS) to hold additional charge as Managing Director. Formal appointment and charge handover process are pending. Kabra Extrusion Technik – GEON received nomination from a Vietnam-based passenger vehicle maker for battery pack development and supply.

– GEON received nomination from a Vietnam-based passenger vehicle maker for battery pack development and supply. EaseMyTrip – Annual Report FY26. Hotels & Holidays remains a key growth driver. International operations, led by the Middle East, remain a focus area. Expanding the mobility business through YoloBus and electric mobility initiatives. Further expanding international offices, subsidiaries and region-specific offerings. Focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 penetration through franchise and agent network expansion.

– Annual Report FY26. Hotels & Holidays remains a key growth driver. International operations, led by the Middle East, remain a focus area. Expanding the mobility business through YoloBus and electric mobility initiatives. Further expanding international offices, subsidiaries and region-specific offerings. Focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 penetration through franchise and agent network expansion. SEAMEC – Vessel SEAMEC SWORDFISH resumed operations and was rehired from September 6, 2026, after completing planned maintenance, ending its off-hire period.

Board Meetings

PNB Housing Finance- To approve on fundraising by issuance of NCBs via private placement

RBL Bank- To enable issuance of foreign currency bonds/notes/ any other debt securities/ funds under Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Sammaan Capital- To seek approval for renewal of issuance of debt instruments on private placement basis

AXISCADES Technologies- To approve raising NCBs of value upto Rs. 200 crores

Ola Electric Mobility Limited- To consider raising of funds

Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited- To consider and approve the Issue of Convertible Equity Warrants/Shares on a Preferential basis.

Corporate Action

HEG Limited- Demerger



Lock In Shares

CMR Green Technologies - 4.9 mn shares, 2% of total outstanding, 3M lock in



IPO Openings

Pranav Constructions is a Mumbai-based real estate developer that specializes in undertaking redevelopment projects predominantly in western suburbs of Mumbai focusing on economical, mid and mass, and aspirational homes. The total issue size is of Rs. 351 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.55 crore shares aggregating to Rs. 315.60 crores and offer for sale of 28.57 lakh shares aggregating to Rs. 35.43 crores. It opens for subscription on Sep 7, 2026 and closes on Sep 9, 2026.

Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 763.93 638.24 449.75 EBITDA 130.83 98.54 59.73 EBITDA Margin (%) 17.13 15.44 13.28 Profit After Tax 71.32 62.25 39.62





IPO Listings

Purple Style Labs IPO subscribed 1.36 times. The public issue subscribed 1.66 times in the retail category, 1.50 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 0.89 times in the NII category by September 2, 2026 6:54:50 PM (Day 3).

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 1.5 NII 0.89 bNII (> ₹10L) 1.06 sNII (< ₹10L) 0.55 Retail 1.66 Total ** 1.36





AGM

Diffusion Engineers, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products, L & T Technology Services, Park Medi World, Hester Biosciences, CRISIL, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Atul, Marathon Nextgen Realty

Bulk/Block Deals

Gland Pharma

Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte. Ltd. sold 99.97 lakh shares at Rs 2,827.52/share.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 27.93 lakh shares at Rs 2,826.60/share.

Axis Mutual Fund bought 13.57 lakh shares at Rs 2,826.60/share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 10.39 lakh shares at Rs 2,826.60/share.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd bought 5.42 lakh shares at Rs 2,826.60/share.

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited bought 4.20 lakh shares at Rs 2,826.60/share.

Tatatech

Patrick Raymon McGoldrick sold 21.00 lakh shares at Rs 785.00/share.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 7.80 lakh shares at Rs 785.00/share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6.00 lakh shares at Rs 785.00/share.

360 One Asset Management Limited bought 4.00 lakh shares at Rs 785.00/share.

Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors Private Limited bought 3.20 lakh shares at Rs 785.00/share.

Carerating

Tencore Partners Master Ltd. sold 2.09 lakh shares at Rs 1,725.00/share.

Kesar

North Star Opportunities Fund VCC-Bull Value Incorporated VCC Sub-Fund bought 9.80 lakh shares at Rs 1,150.00/share.

Multitude Growth Funds Limited sold 9.86 lakh shares at Rs 1,150.00/share.

Lumino

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 81,322 shares at Rs 116.27/share.



Insider Trading



Paisalo Digital Ltd

Pri Caf Private Limited, Promoter Group, pledged 87,00,000 shares.

Pro Fitcch Private Limited, Promoter Group, pledged 87,00,000 shares.

Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private Limited, Promoter Group, pledged 1,22,00,000 shares.



Nava Ltd

AV Dwellings Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 10,000 shares.



Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5% - Rhetan TMT Limited

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Jindal Worldwide Limited



List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I

Antelopus Selan Energy Limited

Jindal Worldwide Limited

Manali Petrochemicals Limited

Prabha Energy Limited



List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Deep Industries Limited

Genesys International Corporation Limited

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty Sep futures is up 0.20% to 24,048 at a premium of 150 points.

Nifty Options 8th Sep Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 & Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities under ban

INOXWIND

KAYNES

LICHSGFIN

SAIL

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 6: Nifty Finds Support At 23,750- 23,700 Zone, As GIFT Nifty Futures, Global Markets Trade Lower

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