Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 17

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India Market Recap

Benchmark indices extended gains for a third consecutive session amid F&O expiry-led activity. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.57% to close at 23,989.15, gaining 135.25 points. The BSE Sensex advanced 0.71% to 76,808.48, up 544.15 points.

US Market Recap

Wall Street remained largely muted after previous session's truce deal backed rally, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opening little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, extended gains on Tuesday after clocking a record close on Monday.

S&P 500 opened at 7,555.42 levels, Nasdaq Composite slipped marginally by 0.07% to open at 26,666.41, and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.42% to open at 51,889.

Nasdaq later edged 0.3% higher to 26,767.60 on the back Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s extended rally.

ALSO READ:US Stock Market Today: Dow Hits New Record As Oil Cools; S&P 500, Nasdaq Little Changed

Stocks In News

Infosys: Co. collaborates with Valmet to Reimagine IT Operations with AI Accelerated Transformation, to improve efficiency, resilience, and long-term business agility.

Co. collaborates with Valmet to Reimagine IT Operations with AI Accelerated Transformation, to improve efficiency, resilience, and long-term business agility. Wipro: Announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models powered by Anthropic, the Center was inaugurated at its Bengaluru innovation hub.

Announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models powered by Anthropic, the Center was inaugurated at its Bengaluru innovation hub. Schneider Electric: Chinmoy Das, has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole-Time Director of the Co.

Chinmoy Das, has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole-Time Director of the Co. Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), defence arm of the Co. and Paramount, today unveiled Simha 4x4, a next-generation Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle at Eurosatory 2026.

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), defence arm of the Co. and Paramount, today unveiled Simha 4x4, a next-generation Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle at Eurosatory 2026. Kajaria Ceramics: Proposed Buyback of upto 21.50 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each, at a price of Rs 1380 per Equity Share through the tender offer route.

Proposed Buyback of upto 21.50 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each, at a price of Rs 1380 per Equity Share through the tender offer route. Sudharshan Chemicals: Chairman and Promoter Rajesh Rathi raises stake, exercises 9.80 lakh warrants subscribed at a premium, completing a capital commitment of close to Rs 100 crore.

Chairman and Promoter Rajesh Rathi raises stake, exercises 9.80 lakh warrants subscribed at a premium, completing a capital commitment of close to Rs 100 crore. Sanstar: Approval for issuance of 1.80 cr equity shares having face value of Rs. 2 for cash at an issue price of Rs 110, on preferential basis.

Approval for issuance of 1.80 cr equity shares having face value of Rs. 2 for cash at an issue price of Rs 110, on preferential basis. Zydus Lifesciences: Announces the completion of acquisition of Assertio Holdings, acquiring approximately 66.32% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

Announces the completion of acquisition of Assertio Holdings, acquiring approximately 66.32% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock. Tata Consulting Services: Announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, TCS will serve as the Club's Digital Transformation Partner, delivering advanced solutions across fan engagement, club operations and its broader digital ecosystem.

Announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, TCS will serve as the Club's Digital Transformation Partner, delivering advanced solutions across fan engagement, club operations and its broader digital ecosystem. Prostarm Info systems: Realignment of its manufacturing operations to improve efficiency and better utilize resources by consolidating locations. It will shift stabilizer and transformer operations from Pune to Navi Mumbai, while relocating lithium battery manufacturing from Navi Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Realignment of its manufacturing operations to improve efficiency and better utilize resources by consolidating locations. It will shift stabilizer and transformer operations from Pune to Navi Mumbai, while relocating lithium battery manufacturing from Navi Mumbai to Ahmedabad. General Insurance Corporation of India: The government offer sale of equity 3.50 crore equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each representing 2% of total equity shares fore non retail investors.

The government offer sale of equity 3.50 crore equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each representing 2% of total equity shares fore non retail investors. Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Approved Capex of INR 626 million towards manufacturing of components and systems for robotics industry including advanced robotics.

Approved Capex of INR 626 million towards manufacturing of components and systems for robotics industry including advanced robotics. Poly Medicure: Poly Medicure received a Rs. 2.5 crore stamp duty and penalty demand from Delhi authorities, which it is challenging and expects no material impact.

Poly Medicure received a Rs. 2.5 crore stamp duty and penalty demand from Delhi authorities, which it is challenging and expects no material impact. Lloyds Metals And Energy: Lloyds Steel's subsidiary subscribed to 5.85 lakh shares of Loka Metals through a rights issue in proportion to its existing shareholding.

Lloyds Steel's subsidiary subscribed to 5.85 lakh shares of Loka Metals through a rights issue in proportion to its existing shareholding. Aster DM Healthcare: Allotted 21.40 lakh fully paid-up Series A CCPS of face value of Rs. 50 each, and 18.40 lk partly paid-up Series B CCPS of face value Rs. 50, to certain identified investors.

Allotted 21.40 lakh fully paid-up Series A CCPS of face value of Rs. 50 each, and 18.40 lk partly paid-up Series B CCPS of face value Rs. 50, to certain identified investors. Zim Laboratories: Promoters of the Co. inter-se transferred 80,000 shares (0.15%) under SAST exemption.

Promoters of the Co. inter-se transferred 80,000 shares (0.15%) under SAST exemption. Ravindra Energy: EIM associate Co. along with PPL, has deployed 45 heavy-duty electric trucks for UltraTech Cement to transport clinker across North India, marking a major step in zero-emission long-haul logistics.

EIM associate Co. along with PPL, has deployed 45 heavy-duty electric trucks for UltraTech Cement to transport clinker across North India, marking a major step in zero-emission long-haul logistics. NIBE: Co. Refutes Misleading Allegations and confirms that it meets all requirements and specifications given in Army Purchase Order for supply of Suryastra Rocket Launcher Systems.

Co. Refutes Misleading Allegations and confirms that it meets all requirements and specifications given in Army Purchase Order for supply of Suryastra Rocket Launcher Systems. BSE: Approved the appointment of Shri Saurabh Shukla as Executive Director for Vertical 1 (Critical Operations) for a period of five years.

Approved the appointment of Shri Saurabh Shukla as Executive Director for Vertical 1 (Critical Operations) for a period of five years. Garware Technical Fibres: Completion of extinguishment of 16.17 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs10 each of the Co. at a price of Rs. 680 per equity share through the tender offer process.

Completion of extinguishment of 16.17 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs10 each of the Co. at a price of Rs. 680 per equity share through the tender offer process. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Co. invested 2 crore via rights issue to subscribe 15 lakh shares in its wholly owned subsidiary ARIVPL, with no change in shareholding percentage.

Co. invested 2 crore via rights issue to subscribe 15 lakh shares in its wholly owned subsidiary ARIVPL, with no change in shareholding percentage. Tata Communications – Issued Rs. 400 cr commercial paper at 7.05% discount rate, maturing on Sept 11, 2026, now listed on NSE.

– Issued Rs. 400 cr commercial paper at 7.05% discount rate, maturing on Sept 11, 2026, now listed on NSE. GIC Re – Appointed Hitesh R. Joshi as Chairman & Managing Director effective June 16, 2026, for term up to Sept 2028.

– Appointed Hitesh R. Joshi as Chairman & Managing Director effective June 16, 2026, for term up to Sept 2028. KIMS – Launched QIP, set floor price at Rs. 771.73/share; issue opened June 16, final price to be decided on June 19.

– Launched QIP, set floor price at Rs. 771.73/share; issue opened June 16, final price to be decided on June 19. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals – GST appellate authority upheld tax demand (~Rs. 3.33 cr); Co. to appeal further, expects no material impact.

– GST appellate authority upheld tax demand (~Rs. 3.33 cr); Co. to appeal further, expects no material impact. Krishna Defence – Secured Rs. 45.64 cr order from Ministry of Defence for supply of special steel products for shipbuilding, to be executed over 8 months.

– Secured Rs. 45.64 cr order from Ministry of Defence for supply of special steel products for shipbuilding, to be executed over 8 months. Capri Global Capital – Board approved reappointed Rajesh Sharma as director & two independent directors, and reappointed Chief Risk Officer for 3 years

– Board approved reappointed Rajesh Sharma as director & two independent directors, and reappointed Chief Risk Officer for 3 years Sula Vineyards – GST appellate authority upheld tax demand of ~Rs. 4.02 cr & penalty ~Rs. 4.10 cr

– GST appellate authority upheld tax demand of ~Rs. 4.02 cr & penalty ~Rs. 4.10 cr Embassy Developments – Karnataka HC set aside earlier favourable order on land dispute (78 acres); matter restored for fresh hearing, with no coercive action to continue.

– Karnataka HC set aside earlier favourable order on land dispute (78 acres); matter restored for fresh hearing, with no coercive action to continue. Bank of Maharashtra – Revised MCLR rates, increasing 6‑month to 8.80% and 1‑year to 8.95%, effective June 17, 2026.

Insider Trades

HCL Technologies

Vama Sundari Investments Delhi Private Limited, Promoter bought 47,261 shares.

NGL Fine Chem

Sunita Potdar - Promoter Group, sold 1,281 shares.

Fusion Finance

Devesh Sachdev, Promoter/Promoter & Director and Promoter Group, sold 8,00,000 shares.

NCC

Sirisha Projects Private Limited, Promoter/Promoter & Director and Promoter Group, bought 3,24,411 shares

Eveready Industries India

Gyan Enterprises Private Limited, Promoter/Promoter & Director and Promoter Group, bought 1,71,586 shares.

Zydus Wellness

Samar Babubhai Patel - Promoter Group, bought 500 shares.

Aurum PropTech

Aurum RealEstate Developers Limited, Promoter/Promoter & Director and Promoter Group, bought 25,000 shares.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings – Board approved Rs. 62.6 Cr capex for entry into advanced robotics components business

Bulk Block Deals

Nxt-Infra Trust:

Larsen & Toubro sold 51.50 lk shares at price Rs. 97 each,

Nuvama Wealth Finance brought 51.50 lk shares at price Rs. 97 each



Gokul Refoils and Solvent:

Marwadi Shares And Finance sold 5.04 lk shares at price Rs. 40.7 each,

Necta Bloom Vcc - Necta Bloom One brought 5.04 lk shares at price Rs. 40.71 each



Sonata Software:

Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund LLC brought 19.21 lk shares at price Rs. 295.12 each

ALSO READ: NSE Vs BSE: How Does The IPO-Bound Exchange Stack Up Against India's Oldest Bourse?

ALTIUS TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST:

NEO INFRA INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND II bought 1,30,00,000 shares at Rs. 165 per share

LARSEN & TOUBRO bought 3,80,00,000 shares at Rs. 165 per share

360 ONE PRIME bought 1,26,00,000 shares at Rs. 165 per share

BIF IV JARVIS INDIA sold 7,40,00,000 shares at Rs. 165 per share

BIF IV JARVIS INDIA sold 2,30,00,000 shares at Rs. 165 per share

ANAHERA INVESTMENT sold 3,80,00,000 shares at Rs. 165 per share

ROSSLAND IMC LIMITED PARTNERSHIP sold 2,86,00,000 shares at Rs. 165.05 per share

Trading tweaks

Price band changes from 20% to 10%

MSTC

F&O Cues

Nifty June futures is up by 0.38% to 24007 at a premium of 18 points.

Nifty Options 23rd June Maximum Call open interest at 24000 and Maximum Put open interest is also at 24,000.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Securities Under Ban for Trade

KAYNES

​List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework Stage - I w.e.f. June 17, 2026

Apollo Micro Systems

NIBE

Shadowfax Technologies

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage - I w.e.f. June 17, 2026

Aegis Logistics

IFCI

Mstc

Rubicon Research

IZMO

Silver Touch Technologies

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