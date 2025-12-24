Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 24

Vikran Engineering: The company received a Rs 2,035 crore order from Onix renewables for EPC works for solar plant development.

GAIL: The company signed an MoU with the Government of Chhattisgarh to develop Gas-based fertilizer project. The company will undertake techno-economic studies for setting up urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 Lk MT.

ITC: An ITC spokesperson told NDTV Profit that the company has not increased cigarette MRPs, and therefore there is no scope for traders to raise prices.

Reliance Communications: Central Bank of India declared loan accounts of arm Reliance Telecom as 'fraud’.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board allotted 41,500 NCDs to raise funds worth Rs 415 crore on a private placement basis.

Thirumalai Chemicals: The board approved the allotment of 18,96,614 shares to raise funds worth Rs 56.1 crore.

Bank of India: The bank issued long-term bonds to raise funds worth Rs 10,000 crore. The issue includes a base of Rs 5,000 crore and green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.

Arisinfra Solutions: The company received an asphalt order worth Rs 35 crore from Goswami Infra Projects.

Supreme Petrochem: The company clarifies that the reports of a temporary shutdown of the entire Amdoshi plant are incorrect, as only the newly set-up mABS plant has been temporarily shut due to equipment malfunction, while the rest of the facility remains fully operational.

Laurus Labs: The company made an investment of Rs 49 crore in JV KRKA pharma to acquire 4.9 crore shares.

Ultramarine & Pigments: Thirumalai Chemicals allotted 15.2 lakh shares at Rs 296 per share on preferential basis.

Bliss GVS Pharma: Board appointed SN Kamath as a Managing Director for three years. Alert: SN Kamath is current CEO of the company.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The board will meet shareholders on Dec. 21 for approval of Rs 3,000 crore QIP.

Finolex Cables: Received Tax demand of Rs 22 crore including penalty from Chandigarh tax body.

Coal India: The board gave in principal approval for listing of arm South Eastern Coalfields.

Ajanta Pharma: Signed a licensing agreement with Biocon for the marketing of Semaglutide in 26 countries.

Deepak Fertilisers: Arm Deepak Mining Solutions receives total demand of Rs 104 crore from Bengaluru I-T Dept for AY22-25. The demand order is regarding transfer of Tax and TDS related to demerged business.

JD Cables: Received an EPC infrastructure contract valued at Rs 244 crore.

Ceat: The company approved the proposal for incorporation of a wholly owned arm in the UK.

Surana Telecom: Received a letter of award worth Rs 175 crore for development of 51.3 MW solar power plant.

SJS Enterprises: The company signed technology license cum supply agreement with Hong Kong-based OE Varitronix and also signed a pact for optical bonding and assembly of Automotive display systems in India.

Cupid: Promoter reduced pledged shareholding to 20% from 36.13% on 30th September 2025.

Amic Forging: Board allotted 2.6 lakh shares at Rs 1,536 per share worth Rs 40 crore on preferential basis to non-promoters.

Gujarat Narmada: The company awarded an order worth around Rs 360 crore order to Toyo engineering India to supply ammonium nitrate -II plant.

GPT Infra: The company received a Rs 199 crore order from Northeastern Railway for construction work.

Ola Electric: Arm approved the allotment of 10 crore optionally convertible redeemable preference shares worth Rs 100 crore to arm Ola Cell Technologies.

Sarda Energy: The company said that there was delay in filing intimation regarding accident was on account of delay in receipt of information by Compliance Officer & intervening holiday. The delay in filing was unintentional.

Emcure Pharma: Gujarat Unit received EIR report from US FDA with No Action Indicated Status.

Uno Minda: Restated Joint Venture pact executed between company and Toyoda Gosei Co.

Satin Creditcare: Board approved the additional investment worth Rs 25 crore in arm Satin Technologies.

IIFL Capital Services: The company received certificate of registration from IRDAI to act as a corporate agent.

Zydus Life: The company arm in pact with Bioeq AG for U.S. Commercialisation rights for NUFYMCO an Interchangeable Biosimilar to Lucentis. NUFYMCO BLA has been approved by the USFDA.

Godfrey Phillips: Filed Rs 344.5 crore insurance claim for fire at Andhra Pradesh unit.

Belrise Industries: The company signed an exclusive teaming and strategic agreement with Israel-Based Plasan SASA for technical and business cooperation for 3 years. The company and Plasan SASA to jointly pursue business opportunities in Defence sector. The partnership also aims to establish and strengthen Plasan’s footprint in India.

Fusion Finance: The board to meet on Dec 29 to consider fundraising via NCDs on private placement basis.

Monte Carlo: Received multiple letters of award worth Rs 147 crore for solar PV based power plants.

Adani Ports: The company completed the acquisition of North Queensland export terminal in Australia. With NQXT's acquisition, the company is on track to achieve 1 billion tonne cargo volume by 2030.

Epack Durable: The board approved setting up of another manufacturing facility at Bhiwadi. The new facility in Bhiwadi to handle production of Air Coolers.

Sunteck Realty: The company incorporated wholly owned arm Etashi Real Estates.

Pace Digitek: Incorporated wholly owned arm Lineage Defence and Aerospace.

Syngene International: The company invested Rs 3.5 crore in O2 Renewable Energy V.

HCC: The company approved the allotment of nearly 80 crore shares at Rs 12.5 per share.

NBCC: Saleem Ahmad ceases to be director at the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The board appointed Saleem Ahmad as the next Chairman & MD.

Endurance Tech: Cyber Security incident occurred today on company’s IT Infra. The company has taken immediate steps to Isolate affected systems. No material impact on core operations or financial position of the company.

Nibe: Approved Raising Funds Worth Nearly `250 Cr on preferential basis to proposed allottees.

Fortis Health: A civil suit filed by the company against a third party and others was decided in the company’s favour.

NTPC: Board approved the formation of JV company with EDF power solutions India to develop pumped storage plants.

Jai Corp: The ED issued an order against the company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and clarified that reports suggesting seizure of the company’s cash and assets are incorrect. The ED froze demat accounts and mutual fund folios worth Rs 99 crore belonging to the company’s arm, Urban Infrastructure, and seized nearly Rs 1.7 crore in cash from the residences of directors Virendra Jain and Gaurav Jain. The company said it is not possible to ascertain the financial impact at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.

Dishman Carbogen: The board will meet on Dec 27 to consider raising funds Via NCDs.