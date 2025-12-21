Corporate Actions This Week: GRM Overseas Bonus Issue; Nuvama Wealth Stock Split — Check Full List
Investors should particularly track the 2:1 bonus issue from GRM Overseas Ltd and the stock split from Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
The upcoming week will feature a concentrated list of corporate actions, including significant bonus issues, stock splits, and right issues. Investors should particularly track the 2:1 bonus issue from GRM Overseas Ltd and the stock split from Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.
Market attention will also be on the right issues from Vineet Laboratories Ltd. and Yug Decor Ltd., alongside interim dividends from Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. and Prakash Pipes Ltd.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week:
Dividends and Income Distributions
Canara Robeco AMC will trade ex-dividend on Dec. 22 for its interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. Additionally, Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend on Dec. 24 for an interim dividend of Rs 1.00.
Investors in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) should note that both Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust and Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust have scheduled income distributions with an ex-date of Dec. 23.
ALSO READ
Can Fin Homes Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share — Check Eligibility, Record Date And More
Bonus Issues, Stock Splits
GRM Overseas will trade ex-date on Dec. 24 for a significant bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. Meanwhile, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. has scheduled its 1:1 bonus issue ex-date for Dec. 26.
In the stock split category, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. will split its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 5 on Dec. 22.
Later in the week, on Dec. 26, Nuvama Wealth will trade ex-date for a stock split from Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share.
Right Issues and Other Actions
The week sees several companies hitting the ex-date for Right Issues of equity shares:
Pulsar International: Dec. 22
Vineet Laboratories: Dec. 23
Yug Decor: Dec. 23
Additionally, Nectar Lifesciences will be in focus for its Buy Back of shares on Dec. 24.
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd is also scheduled for a Spin-Off action on Dec. 26.