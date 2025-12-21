Corporate Actions This Week: GRM Overseas Bonus Issue; Nuvama Wealth Stock Split — Check Full List

The upcoming week will feature a concentrated list of corporate actions, including significant bonus issues, stock splits, and right issues. Investors should particularly track the 2:1 bonus issue from GRM Overseas Ltd and the stock split from Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.

Market attention will also be on the right issues from Vineet Laboratories Ltd. and Yug Decor Ltd., alongside interim dividends from Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. and Prakash Pipes Ltd.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or corporate action benefits must closely monitor these dates to ensure eligibility. To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. The ex-dividend date, which typically precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at the companies with key corporate actions scheduled for this week: