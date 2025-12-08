Business NewsMarketsNuvama Wealth Announces Record Date For 1:5 Share Split — Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuvama Wealth Announces Record Date For 1:5 Share Split — Check Details

To be eligible for the stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company.

08 Dec 2025, 06:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nuvama Wealth sets record date for its stock split. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Nuvama Wealth sets record date for its stock split. (Photo source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. has set the record date to determine the eligibility of members for sub-division of stocks or stock split as Dec. 26, 2025, as per an exchange filing on Monday.

One fully paid equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2, as approved by the members of the company, the filing added.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly.

While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company.

The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade.

Nuvama Wealth Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Total Income rose 1.2% to Rs 1,138 crore versus Rs 1,125 crore.

  • Net profit fell 3.7% to Rs 254 crore versus Rs 264 crore.

Nuvama Wealth Share Price

Shares of Nuvama Wealth on Monday settled 0.61% lower at Rs 7,129 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.86% decline in the Nifty index. The stock has risen 2.93% year-to-date and 1.41% in the last 12 months.

All the eight analysts tracking the company recommend buying its stock with a target price of Rs 8759.75, which implies a potential upside of 22.9%, according to Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

Stocks Splits This Week: Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Rasayan — Check Record Date
Opinion
Stocks Splits This Week: Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Rasayan — Check Record Date
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT