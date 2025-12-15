Business NewsMarketsCan Fin Homes Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share — Check Eligibility, Record Date And More
Can Fin Homes Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share — Check Eligibility, Record Date And More

Can Fin Homes has confirmed that the dividend will be credited to eligible shareholders on or before Jan. 13, 2026.

15 Dec 2025, 08:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Dividend
A record date is used to ascertain the register of shareholders eligible for the dividend payout (Image: Envato)
Can Fin Homes Ltd declared on Monday an interim dividend of Rs 7 for the financial year 2025-26, according to an exchange filing.

This declaration serves as the interim payout for the financial year 2025-26. During the meeting held, the board of directors approved a dividend rate of 350% based on the equity share face value of Rs 2 each.

For market participants, the most critical detail to note is the timeline for eligibility. The board has fixed Dec. 19 as the record date.

A record date is used to ascertain the register of shareholders eligible for the payout; investors must hold the shares in their demat accounts by this date to qualify.

Regarding the disbursement schedule, the company has confirmed that the dividend will be credited to eligible shareholders on or before January 13, 2026.

Can Fin Homes Q2 Earnings Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Net profit rose 19% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 211 crore

  • NII rose 19% at Rs 404 crore versus Rs 339 crore

Shares of Can Fin Homes closed 0.43% higher at Rs 919 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.08% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 14.63% in the last 12 months and 21.07% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 19 have a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 49%.

