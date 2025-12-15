Can Fin Homes Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share — Check Eligibility, Record Date And More

Can Fin Homes Ltd declared on Monday an interim dividend of Rs 7 for the financial year 2025-26, according to an exchange filing.

This declaration serves as the interim payout for the financial year 2025-26. During the meeting held, the board of directors approved a dividend rate of 350% based on the equity share face value of Rs 2 each.

For market participants, the most critical detail to note is the timeline for eligibility. The board has fixed Dec. 19 as the record date.

A record date is used to ascertain the register of shareholders eligible for the payout; investors must hold the shares in their demat accounts by this date to qualify.

Regarding the disbursement schedule, the company has confirmed that the dividend will be credited to eligible shareholders on or before January 13, 2026.