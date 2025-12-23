Adani Ports Completes Acquisition Of North Queensland Export Terminal In Australia

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Tuesday announced the successful completion of the deal to buy North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia. APSEZ has allotted 14,38,20,153 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to the seller, Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd on a preferential basis.

"With the acquisition of North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), APSEZ is on track to achieve 1 Billion tonne of cargo volume by 2030. The acquisition adds a cash generating asset to APSEZ’s international portfolio along the East-West trade corridor," the company said in a statement.

NQXT is a natural deep-water, multi-user export terminal with a name plate capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum. It is under a long-term lease from the Queensland government and is a critical infrastructure asset supporting Australia’s significant resource industry.

Located in the Port of Abbot Point in North Queensland, NQXT primarily serves mining customers who are operating in the resource-rich Bowen and Galilee basins and exports largely to fast-growing markets in North and South-East Asia.

During FY25, NQXT had a contracted capacity of 40 million tonnes and delivered 228 million Australian dollar Ebitda.

Adani Ports has transformed into integrated transport utility company as it integrated its port services with growing network rail and roads and other logistic solutions. The business focuses on value chain integration by controlling critical touch points across supply chains, such as marine services and logistics.

In financial year 2025. Adani Ports and SEZ has handled 450 million metric ton cargo at a consolidated Ebitda margin of 60.4%.

Shares of Adani Ports ended 1% lower at Rs 1493.75 on the BSE, ahead of the announcement, compared to a flat Sensex. The stock is us 22% year-to-date.