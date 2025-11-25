Adani Ports And SEZ Poised For Robust Growth Antique Says Upon Initiation — Check Target Price

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. is poised for robust growth as a comfortable balance sheet position, strong cash-flow generation support, Antique said. The brokerage started the coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,773 apiece, which implies 20% upside from the current level.

Antique also projected that Adani Ports and SEZ's revenue will grow at a rate of 15.3% till financial year 2028. The Ebitda and net profit will increase 14.01% and 16% during the same period. The brokerage values the stock at 16 times estimated consolidated Ebitda and enterprise values in the first half of the financial year 2028.