Belrise Industries Block Deal: BlackRock Raises Stake After Promoter Exit, SBI Mutual Fund Other Buyer

Global asset manager BlackRock Inc. on Tuesday raised its stake in auto components maker Belrise Industries Ltd. via open market purchase of shares.

The firm acquired over 70 lakh equity shares or 0.8% equity for an aggregate of nearly Rs 110 crore, according to NSE bulk deal data. BlackRock owned 1.06% equity as of September. It had invested in the company's pre-IPO anchor book.

SBI Mutual Fund purchased 5.13 crore shares or 6.6% equity for nearly Rs 790 crore. Domestic mutual funds owned 3.41% stake.

On the other hand, Sumedh Tools Pvt., part of the promoter group, offloaded its entire shareholding for nearly Rs 900 crore.

The block trades happened at an average price of Rs 153.7 per share, a 3% discount to the last market price of Rs 158.36.