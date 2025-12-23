RBI To Inject Liquidity Via Large Bond Purchases, $10 Billion Dollar Swap

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced mega bond purchases and dollar swap auction to inject liquidity into the banking system.

The central bank will buy government securities via open market operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 2 lakh crore in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each.

The OMO auctions will be held on Dec. 29, 2025, Jan. 5, 2026, Jan. 12 and Jan. 22.

It will also conduct a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction of $10 billion for a tenor of three years on Jan. 13, 2026.

Detailed instructions for each operation shall be issued separately, the RBI said. "The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions," it added.