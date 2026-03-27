Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On March 27

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Indian Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a second consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex ended 1.6% or nearly 1,200 points higher at 75,273 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 1.7% to 23,306.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 adding over 2%. More than 2,800 stocks on the BSE ended in green and nearly 1,300 in red.

HDFC Bank and Larsen and Toubro added the most points to the Nifty. Shriram Finance and UltraTech Cements were the top gainers on the blue-chip counter.

All 12 sectoral indices on the NSE ended higher. The Nifty PSU Bank and NSE Realty gained the most.

Stocks In News

Sula Vineyards: The company's arm approves the purchase of land worth Rs. 20 crore.

The company's arm approves the purchase of land worth Rs. 20 crore. Cochin Shipyard : The company executes a joint‑venture agreement with HBL Engineering, holding a 40% stake in the JV, which will develop e‑mobility technologies and energy‑storage solutions for the maritime sector.

: The company executes a joint‑venture agreement with HBL Engineering, holding a 40% stake in the JV, which will develop e‑mobility technologies and energy‑storage solutions for the maritime sector. Global Health: The company enters into a pact with Shripal Hospitality to develop a ~400‑bed hospital in Varanasi, with a project cost of Rs. 322 crore.

The company enters into a pact with Shripal Hospitality to develop a ~400‑bed hospital in Varanasi, with a project cost of Rs. 322 crore. Power Mech Projects: The company states that WBSEDCL has annulled the tender for a 250 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Goaltore, resulting in a reduction of the order book by Rs. 1,563 crore.

The company states that WBSEDCL has annulled the tender for a 250 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Goaltore, resulting in a reduction of the order book by Rs. 1,563 crore. Exide Industries : The company invests Rs. 450 crore in its arm, Exide Energy Solutions.

: The company invests Rs. 450 crore in its arm, Exide Energy Solutions. Capri Global : The company plans to raise USD 1 billion through a Global Medium‑Term Note Programme.

: The company plans to raise USD 1 billion through a Global Medium‑Term Note Programme. The company's board approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs. 67 crore in two tranches.

RRP Defence: The company signs an MoU with Bharat Electronics to advance collaboration in semiconductors, unmanned systems, and electro‑optics.

The company signs an MoU with Bharat Electronics to advance collaboration in semiconductors, unmanned systems, and electro‑optics. Coal India: The company files the prospectus of its arm, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDIL), with the Registrar of Companies .

The company files the prospectus of its arm, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDIL), with the Registrar of Companies Garden Reach Shipbuilders : The company appoints Commodore Indrajit Dasgupta as Executive Director.

: The company appoints Commodore Indrajit Dasgupta as Executive Director. RACL Geartech : The company reports intermittent constraints in LPG/PNG availability for industrial use and states it is coordinating with suppliers and implementing alternate production planning to mitigate impact.

: The company reports intermittent constraints in LPG/PNG availability for industrial use and states it is coordinating with suppliers and implementing alternate production planning to mitigate impact. Aurobindo Pharma : The company's arm, CuraTeQ Biologics, signs a distribution agreement with STADA Arzneimittel AG for marketing and distribution of two biosimilars in select European markets.

: The company's arm, CuraTeQ Biologics, signs a distribution agreement with STADA Arzneimittel AG for marketing and distribution of two biosimilars in select European markets. RPSG Ventures: The company announces that Sudhir Langer will step down as Whole‑Time Director and Director effective March 31.

The company announces that Sudhir Langer will step down as Whole‑Time Director and Director effective March 31. Fineotex Chemical: The company's arm, CrudeChem Technology, launches an additional 15‑acre facility in Texas.

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HFCL: The company approves a preferential issue of warrants worth up to Rs. 555 crore & will set up a preform manufacturing facility through its arm, HFCL Technologies, with an estimated investment of nearly Rs. 580 crore.

The company approves a preferential issue of warrants worth up to Rs. 555 crore & will set up a preform manufacturing facility through its arm, HFCL Technologies, with an estimated investment of nearly Rs. 580 crore. The company approves expansion and consolidation of its defence and aeronautics operations and plans to invest Rs. 175 crore with partners in its arm, HFCL Advance.

Polyplex Corporation: The company will acquire a 51% stake in TechNova Printrite for Rs. 62 crore.

The company will acquire a 51% stake in TechNova Printrite for Rs. 62 crore. The Board approved investment upto Rs. 1,100 lk in equity shares in Clean Max Neht, an SPV, for the purchase of solar power for Company's plants at Khatima and Bazpur.

Avenue Supermarts: The company opens a new store in Tamil Nadu, taking the total store count to 470.

The company opens a new store in Tamil Nadu, taking the total store count to 470. Saatvik Green Energy : The company's arm enters into a lease deed with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for 185 acres of land.

: The company's arm enters into a lease deed with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for 185 acres of land. City Union Bank: The company opens three new branches, one in Rajasthan and two in Tamil Nadu taking the total branch count to 935.

The company opens three new branches, one in Rajasthan and two in Tamil Nadu taking the total branch count to 935. Capital Small Finance Bank: The company appoints Munish Jain as Whole‑Time Director designated as Executive Director.

The company appoints Munish Jain as Whole‑Time Director designated as Executive Director. Nazara Technologies : The company allots 9.9 lakh bonus shares of its arm, PaperBoat, in a 93:1 ratio.

: The company allots 9.9 lakh bonus shares of its arm, PaperBoat, in a 93:1 ratio. Dredging Corporation of India: The company appoints Madhaiyaan Angamuthu as Chairman (Additional Charge) of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

The company appoints Madhaiyaan Angamuthu as Chairman (Additional Charge) of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. JSW Cement : The company incorporates an overseas arm named JSW Cement Middle East L.L.C.

: The company incorporates an overseas arm named JSW Cement Middle East L.L.C. ICICI Bank: The company states that ICICI Venture Funds Management has redeemed all residual units of ICICI Strategic Investments Fund; the fund's financials are consolidated with the bank and it ceases to be a group entity.

The company states that ICICI Venture Funds Management has redeemed all residual units of ICICI Strategic Investments Fund; the fund's financials are consolidated with the bank and it ceases to be a group entity. Concord Control Systems: The company secures an order worth Rs. 84.7 crore for supply of locomotive wireless control systems.

The company secures an order worth Rs. 84.7 crore for supply of locomotive wireless control systems. Stanley Lifestyles : The company's arm, Stanley Retail, sees the resignation of COO Sijo Martin Joy.

: The company's arm, Stanley Retail, sees the resignation of COO Sijo Martin Joy. LIC: The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 7,100 crore, including interest, from the Income Tax Department.

The company receives a tax demand of Rs. 7,100 crore, including interest, from the Income Tax Department. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: The company awards a Rs. 540 crore construction contract to Kalpataru Projects International.

The company awards a Rs. 540 crore construction contract to Kalpataru Projects International. RailTel Corporation: The company receives a Rs. 29 crore work order from the State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal.

The company receives a Rs. 29 crore work order from the State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal. Tata Steel: The company receives a stay from the Jharkhand High Court on further proceedings.

The company receives a stay from the Jharkhand High Court on further proceedings. NHPC: The company approves a FY27 borrowing plan of up to Rs. 8,000 crore through debt.

The company approves a FY27 borrowing plan of up to Rs. 8,000 crore through debt. Affle (India ): The company is granted another patent in India, which was earlier granted in the United States.

): The company is granted another patent in India, which was earlier granted in the United States. eMudhra : The company calls for strengthening trust infrastructure to secure digital public infrastructure at a national scale.

: The company calls for strengthening trust infrastructure to secure digital public infrastructure at a national scale. Transport Corporation of India: The company receives a tax demand order of Rs. 82 crore from the Income Tax Department for AY25.

The company receives a tax demand order of Rs. 82 crore from the Income Tax Department for AY25. Deepak Fertilisers: The company enters into a pact with Equinor ASA and Deepak Globalchem to novate a long‑term LNG supply agreement to its arm, DGPL.

The company enters into a pact with Equinor ASA and Deepak Globalchem to novate a long‑term LNG supply agreement to its arm, DGPL. JSW Steel: The company completes acquisition of a 92% stake in its arm, JSW Natural Resources.

The company completes acquisition of a 92% stake in its arm, JSW Natural Resources. City Union Bank: The company reports that a refund claim has been reduced by Rs. 97 crore, resulting in nil tax demand.

ALSO READ: Buyback Taxation Changes: Wipro Seen To Move First Among IT Majors After April 1

Indo Thai Securities: The Company (Indo Thai Financial Services) has increased the authorized Share Capital from Rs. 30 lk to Rs. 15 Crores

The Company (Indo Thai Financial Services) has increased the authorized Share Capital from Rs. 30 lk to Rs. 15 Crores RBL Bank: The company announces that Emirates NBD Bank has received approval from the Central Bank of UAE to acquire a majority stake in RBL Bank.

The company announces that Emirates NBD Bank has received approval from the Central Bank of UAE to acquire a majority stake in RBL Bank. Network18 Media & Investments: The company's board approves a scheme of amalgamation of its arm, News18 Marathi, with the company .

The company's board approves a scheme of amalgamation of its arm, News18 Marathi, with the company Goldiam International: Company has opened its 21st retail store for lab-grown diamond jewellery

Company has opened its 21st retail store for lab-grown diamond jewellery Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: The Supreme Court of India has set aside earlier excise demand orders concerning alleged misuse of naphtha between 1996–2005. The earlier tax, interest, and penalty totalled Rs. 32.94 crore.

The Supreme Court of India has set aside earlier excise demand orders concerning alleged misuse of naphtha between 1996–2005. The earlier tax, interest, and penalty totalled Rs. 32.94 crore. Yes Bank: Mr. Vinay Muralidhar Tonse appointed as CEO and MD of Bank

Mr. Vinay Muralidhar Tonse appointed as CEO and MD of Bank Welspun Enterprises: The acquisition of 20% of the total paid-up equity share capital of WCSL has been completed by Company.

The acquisition of 20% of the total paid-up equity share capital of WCSL has been completed by Company. GAIL India: The company will infuse up to $64 million into its US subsidiary and has approved the extension of the Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda pipeline project completion to June 30.

The company will infuse up to $64 million into its US subsidiary and has approved the extension of the Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda pipeline project completion to June 30. G R Infraprojects: The company has transferred three of its arms, including GR Bilaspur Urga Highway and GR Ujjain Badnawar Highway, to the Indus Infra Trust.

The company has transferred three of its arms, including GR Bilaspur Urga Highway and GR Ujjain Badnawar Highway, to the Indus Infra Trust. HMT: The company has appointed N Ramesh Kumar as its new Chairman and Managing Director.

The company has appointed N Ramesh Kumar as its new Chairman and Managing Director. LIC Housing Finance: The company has approved a borrowing budget of Rs. 1.27 lakh crore for FY27 and extended the tenure of its Chief Risk Officer until April 2028.

The company has approved a borrowing budget of Rs. 1.27 lakh crore for FY27 and extended the tenure of its Chief Risk Officer until April 2028. Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched its 11th property in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The company has launched its 11th property in Vadodara, Gujarat. L&T Technology Services: The company will sell its SWC Unit to AMI Paradigm for a consideration of Rs. 452 crore.

The company will sell its SWC Unit to AMI Paradigm for a consideration of Rs. 452 crore. Highway Infrastructure Trust: The company has secured a Rs. 35.4 crore NHAI contract to operate a toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has secured a Rs. 35.4 crore NHAI contract to operate a toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh. Brigade Enterprises : The company has launched a new residential project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 700 crore.

: The company has launched a new residential project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 700 crore. Concord Control Systems: The company has secured an order worth Rs. 84.68 crore from the Indian Railways for loco wireless control systems.

The company has secured an order worth Rs. 84.68 crore from the Indian Railways for loco wireless control systems. Le Travenues Technology: The company reports that its bus business, AbhiBus, has partnered with Fleetx for AI-powered safety and intelligence.

The company reports that its bus business, AbhiBus, has partnered with Fleetx for AI-powered safety and intelligence. Blue Dart Express: The company reports that the GST Department conducted a search in Mumbai, but it does not foresee a material impact on its financials.

The company reports that the GST Department conducted a search in Mumbai, but it does not foresee a material impact on its financials. Bharat Dynamics: The company has completed the first off-production model of the Advanced Akash Weapon System (AAWS).

The company has completed the first off-production model of the Advanced Akash Weapon System (AAWS). HDFC Bank: The company has re-appointed Sunita Maheshwari as an Independent Director.

The company has re-appointed Sunita Maheshwari as an Independent Director. Azad Engineering: The company has signed an 8-year pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan, to be a single-source supplier for gas turbine parts.

The company has signed an 8-year pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan, to be a single-source supplier for gas turbine parts. InterGlobe Aviation: The company has received a GST demand order seeking a penalty of Rs. 42.9 crore

The company has received a GST demand order seeking a penalty of Rs. 42.9 crore Trent: The company has approved the private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs. 500 crore.

The company has approved the private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs. 500 crore. Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened two new stores at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

The company has opened two new stores at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. RailTel Corp: The company has received an order worth Rs. 14.3 crore for the implementation of smart classrooms.

The company has received an order worth Rs. 14.3 crore for the implementation of smart classrooms. Landmark Cars: The company will exit its Volkswagen operations in the Delhi NCR region effective March 31.

IPO Offering

Amir Chand Jagdish

Day 1

Reports 1.47X overall subscription

NIIs at 5.24X

QIBs at 78%

Retail at 56%

Sai Parentals

Day 1

Reports 41% overall subscription

NIIs at 1.01X

QIB at 60%

Retail at 5%.

Powerica

Day 1

Reports 3% overall subscription

Retail investors at 4%

NIIs at 1%.

Bulk & Block Deals

Gateway Distriparks: PERFECT COMMUNICATIONS bought 26.03 lk shares for Rs. 54.55 per share

Goldiam International: ANANDPARA PROPERTIES bought and DHWAJA SHARES & SECURITIES sold 7 lk shares for Rs. 294 per share

Lloyds Engineering Works: BHARAT JIVANLAL PATEL sold, RITABEN BHARATBHAI PATEL bought 77.16 lk shares for Rs. 42 per share

Religare Enterprises: SHIVANI BURMAN bought 38.40 lk shares for Rs. 224.54 per share

Sammaan Capital: SOCIETE GENERALE bought 50.59 lk shares for Rs. 149.92 per share

Tourism Finance Corp: UNITY ASSOCIATES sold 2.11 crores shares for Rs. 66 per share

Vintage Coffee & Beverages: SAMSUNG INDIA SECURITIES MASTER INVESTMENT TRUST EQUITY sold 7.85 lk shares for Rs. 135.27 per share

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust: EDELWEISS INFRASTRUCTURE YIELD PLUS sold 1.26 crores shares, SEPL ENERGY sold 35 lk shares, PRAZIM TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY bought 1.60 crores shares for Rs. 125 per shares

Apollo Pipes: CLASSIC ENTERPRISES sold 5 lk shares, AMICORP CAPITAL (MAURITIUS) bought 7.02 lk shares for Rs. 416 per share

eMudhra: BELLWETHER CAPITAL bought 8 lk shares for Rs. 391 per share

Energy Infrastructure Trust: RAPID HOLDINGS 2 PTE sold 1.85 crores shares for Rs. 78 per share

Ramkrishna Forgings: NARESH JALAN sold, RIDDHI PORTFOLIO (P) bought 17.50 lk shares for Rs. 495 per share

Dalmia Bharat: DALMIA BHARAT REFRACTORIES bought and DALBHARAT KESHAV POWER sold 3.33 lk shares for Rs. 1,798 per share

Bharat Dynamics: The Company to inaugurate 2 mfg facilities in Hyderabad & Jhansi ops of new units to commence in FY27 & sees additional orders worth Rs 15,000 Cr In FY27.

ALSO READ: Infosys Bets Big On Healthcare IT With $465 Million Optimum Acquisition

Insider trade

IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 36 lk shares

Marathon Nextgen Realty: Ansuya Ramniklal Shah, Promoter Group, bought 1.12 lk shares

Indian Hume Pipe Company: IHP FINVEST, Promoter Group, revokes 1.17 crores shares.

Maharashtra Seamless: Odd & Even Trades & Finance, Promoter Group, bought 30,185 shares

Prataap Snacks: Autham Investment & Infrastructure, Promoter, bought 27,027 shares

Rain Industries: Nivee Holdings, Promoter, bought 4 lk shares

Sanstar: SAMBHAV STARCH PRODUCTS, Promoter Group, bought 30 k shares

Siyaram Silk Mills: ABHISHEK S PODDAR, Promoter, sold and DPP ENTERPRISES, Promoter Group, bought 3.15 lk shares

F&O Cues

Nifty March futures is up 1.66 % to 23,310.10 at a premium of 3.65 points.

Nifty Options 30th March Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL

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