Infosys Bets Big On Healthcare IT With $465 Million Optimum Acquisition

Infosys has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Optimum Healthcare IT—a firm specializing in healthcare consulting and digital transformation—for a total consideration of $465 million, which includes both upfront and potential earn‑out payments, but excludes management incentives and retention bonuses. The deal, announced on March 25, is expected to close in the first quarter of FY27, subject to regulatory approvals. The acquisition signals Infosys' intent to scale its presence in the provider segment—particularly hospitals and health systems—where demand for tech-led transformation continues to rise.

Unlike the typical buzz-heavy deal announcements, this acquisition is less about headline-grabbing disruption and more about capability-building. Optimum Healthcare IT specialises in electronic health record (EHR) advisory, implementation, and support—areas that remain critical but complex for healthcare providers.

For Infosys, its existing strengths in cloud, AI, and infrastructure can now be paired with on-ground healthcare expertise, potentially making its offerings more end-to-end rather than modular. The company is also likely to leverage platforms like its AI and cloud suites to deepen engagement with healthcare clients, particularly in the US, where digitisation spends remain robust.

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Why Healthcare, Why Now?

Healthcare has quietly become a high-priority vertical for large IT services firms. Ageing populations, regulatory changes, and the push for digital health records have created sustained demand for technology partners.

At the same time, providers are under pressure to improve efficiency while managing costs—opening the door for automation, data analytics, and cloud migration projects. This is where deals like Optimum come in: they bring domain depth and client relationships that are difficult to build organically.

That said, execution remains the bigger story. Integrating consulting-heavy firms into large IT services structures isn't always seamless. Retaining talent, maintaining client relationships, and aligning delivery models will be critical.

Optimum will continue to operate with its existing leadership, which could help ease the transition. But whether Infosys can translate this into meaningful revenue growth—or just incremental capability—will depend on how quickly it can scale cross-selling opportunities.

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