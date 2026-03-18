Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On March 18

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.4% at 23,652 as of 6:40 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) also advanced 0.25% and 0.50% respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended rally for the second consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex rose 0.7% or 550 points to close above 76,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose over 0.5% to settle near 23,600. Intraday, the 30-stock index rose as much as 801 points and the 50-share index rose as much as 1.1%.

Meanwhile, oil prices increased as uncertainty persisted over a US-led plan to secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude gained 4% to $103.65 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate rose 4.2% to $97.08 per barrel.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For March 18: Nifty Faces Resistance At 23,710-23,740

US Market Wrap

US stocks slipped while Treasury yields edged higher after fresh attacks on major energy sites in the Middle East pushed oil prices upward again. S&P 500 futures fell about 0.3%, giving back some of the prior session's gains. Treasury prices dipped, nudging the 10‑year yield up to 4.23%. The dollar held steady, as per Bloomberg reports.

Asian Market Update

Asian stocks advanced at Wednesday's open, following modest gains in both US equities and Treasuries, as investors appeared willing to look past immediate geopolitical tensions.

Markets in Japan and South Korea started the day in positive territory, pushing the MSCI Asia Pacific Index up about 0.8% and positioning it for a third consecutive session of increases. The upbeat tone followed Tuesday's performance on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.5%, reflecting a cautious but persistent risk appetite despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Commodity Check

Oil prices held onto their recent gains after Iran confirmed the death of its top security official, adding another layer of tension to the already volatile Middle East conflict that has unsettled global energy markets. Brent crude remained above $103 a barrel after rising more than 3% on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $96.

State media reported that Ali Larijani — secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a central figure in Iran's wartime leadership — was killed, intensifying concerns over further escalation.

Gold fluctuated within a narrow band as traders balanced expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest‑rate outlook against inflation risks stemming from the conflict. The metal traded close to $5,000 an ounce in early dealings, little changed from the previous session.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting later on Wednesday, markets will be closely watching policymakers' commentary on rising energy costs and signs of a cooling US labor market.

Key Events To Watch

US Federal Reserve's meeting outcome to be announced today.

Earnings Post Market

Clean Max Enviro Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 12.8% at Rs 422 crore versus Rs 374 crore

EBITDA up 42.9% at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 184 crore

EBITDA Margin up 1,300 bps at 62.3% versus 49.3%

Net Profit up 1,004% at Rs 27.6 crore versus Rs 2.5 crore

Stocks In News

NHPC: The company has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the first 250 MW unit of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP).

The company has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the first 250 MW unit of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP). India Glycols : The board approves an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.

: The board approves an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share. Sri Lotus: The company incorporates a new arm named SRI LOTUS IMPERIAL PROJECTS.

The company incorporates a new arm named SRI LOTUS IMPERIAL PROJECTS. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Shareholders approve an enhancement of the company's borrowing limit to Rs 1,200 crore (from Rs 500 crore).

Shareholders approve an enhancement of the company's borrowing limit to Rs 1,200 crore (from Rs 500 crore). CARE Ratings: The company approves a joint venture with Vestian Global Work Place Services, involving an investment of approximately Rs 22.5 crore.

The company approves a joint venture with Vestian Global Work Place Services, involving an investment of approximately Rs 22.5 crore. Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA concludes an inspection at its arm's (Eugia Pharma) Bhiwadi unit with nine observations and classifies the inspection as "Official Action Indicated" (OAI).

The US FDA concludes an inspection at its arm's (Eugia Pharma) Bhiwadi unit with nine observations and classifies the inspection as "Official Action Indicated" (OAI). Tech Mahindra: The company's London arm will buy a 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia for Rs 206 crore, bringing total ownership of the Arabia arm to 100%.

The company's London arm will buy a 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia for Rs 206 crore, bringing total ownership of the Arabia arm to 100%. GNG Electronics: The company enters a supplemental pact with Kotak Mahindra Bank to enhance its overall credit limits from Rs 51 crore to Rs 75 crore.

The company enters a supplemental pact with Kotak Mahindra Bank to enhance its overall credit limits from Rs 51 crore to Rs 75 crore. Ceigall India: Its arm, Ceigall Infra Projects, emerges as the L-1 bidder for two tenders in Punjab worth Rs 207 crore.

Its arm, Ceigall Infra Projects, emerges as the L-1 bidder for two tenders in Punjab worth Rs 207 crore. Jaiprakash Power Ventures: NCLT approves the resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises for the company's promoter, Jaiprakash Associates.

NCLT approves the resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises for the company's promoter, Jaiprakash Associates. HMA Agro Industries: The company warns against a fraudulent website mimicking its official identity to mislead international buyers.

The company warns against a fraudulent website mimicking its official identity to mislead international buyers. A B Infrabuild: The company receives a Letter of Acceptance for a project valued at Rs 48 crore.

The company receives a Letter of Acceptance for a project valued at Rs 48 crore. Hexaware Technologies: The company launches "Agentverse," an enterprise AI agent platform designed to operationalize over 600 AI agents for businesses.

ALSO READ: Clean Max Enviro Shares In Focus As Q3 Profit Surges 11 Fold

Wipro: The company partners with Harness, an AI software delivery platform, to accelerate AI-native software delivery.

The company partners with Harness, an AI software delivery platform, to accelerate AI-native software delivery. IRCON: The Supreme Court issues a notice to the VAT department and stays the Patna High Court's previous orders regarding the tax demand.

The Supreme Court issues a notice to the VAT department and stays the Patna High Court's previous orders regarding the tax demand. Shree Renuka Sugars: Madhu Rao is appointed as Chairman and Susheel Kumar Kamboj as MD & CEO, effective April 1, following the retirement of Atul Chaturvedi.

Madhu Rao is appointed as Chairman and Susheel Kumar Kamboj as MD & CEO, effective April 1, following the retirement of Atul Chaturvedi. Sasken Technologies: The board will meet on March 24 to consider various business-related matters.

The board will meet on March 24 to consider various business-related matters. Varun Beverages: Its arm, The Beverage Company Proprietary, will acquire a 100% stake in Crickley Dairy Proprietary for an enterprise value of Rs 131 crore.

Its arm, The Beverage Company Proprietary, will acquire a 100% stake in Crickley Dairy Proprietary for an enterprise value of Rs 131 crore. Dee Development Engineers: The company issues a Force Majeure notice, stating that export orders and shipments to West Asia are facing delays and potential non-fulfillment due to the regional conflict.

The company issues a Force Majeure notice, stating that export orders and shipments to West Asia are facing delays and potential non-fulfillment due to the regional conflict. Strides Pharma: Its arm, Strides Pharma International AG, acquires multiple generic brands from Sandoz.

Its arm, Strides Pharma International AG, acquires multiple generic brands from Sandoz. Paisalo Digital: The company successfully closes its first-ever External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) issuance, raising $15 million.

The company successfully closes its first-ever External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) issuance, raising $15 million. Swan Defence: Promoter Hazel Infra will sell a 5.01% stake in the company via an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Promoter Hazel Infra will sell a 5.01% stake in the company via an Offer for Sale (OFS). LTM (formerly LTIMindtree): The company's official name has changed from "LTIMindtree" to "LTM" effective today.

The company's official name has changed from "LTIMindtree" to "LTM" effective today. Shree Cement: The company is declared the preferred bidder for a limestone block in Andhra Pradesh.

The company is declared the preferred bidder for a limestone block in Andhra Pradesh. MedPlus Health: Its arm receives a drug license suspension order for one retail store in Karnataka.

Its arm receives a drug license suspension order for one retail store in Karnataka. Kirloskar Ferrous: Operations at its Solapur unit are disrupted due to an LPG shortage; the company is seeking alternate supply sources.

Operations at its Solapur unit are disrupted due to an LPG shortage; the company is seeking alternate supply sources. Tata Steel: The board approves the merger of Neelachal Ispat Nigam with the company and plans to invest Rs 18,488 crore in its arm, T Steel Holdings, in tranches starting FY27.

The board approves the merger of Neelachal Ispat Nigam with the company and plans to invest Rs 18,488 crore in its arm, T Steel Holdings, in tranches starting FY27. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: The company files a complaint with Pune Police regarding a fraud involving the off-market transfer of shares worth Rs 13 crore.

The company files a complaint with Pune Police regarding a fraud involving the off-market transfer of shares worth Rs 13 crore. Indiqube Spaces: The promoter group acquired 1.14 lakh shares from the open market over the past month.

The promoter group acquired 1.14 lakh shares from the open market over the past month. JK Cement: Its arm receives a notice from the J&K Legal Metrology Department to halt certain packaging activities; the company has sought an extension to respond.

Its arm receives a notice from the J&K Legal Metrology Department to halt certain packaging activities; the company has sought an extension to respond. P N Gadgil Jewellers: The company opens a new FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) store in Pune, bringing its total count to 73.

The company opens a new FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) store in Pune, bringing its total count to 73. SBI: The bank raises Rs 6,051 crore through bond issuances at a coupon rate of 7.05%.

The bank raises Rs 6,051 crore through bond issuances at a coupon rate of 7.05%. CESC: The company issues four Letters of Award (LoAs) for wind-solar hybrid power projects totaling 600 MW from various suppliers.

ALSO READ: FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 13th Session As Nifty, Sensex Extend Advance

Bulk Deals

Urban Company : ABG Capital sold 1.74 Cr shares, DF International Partners II LLC sold 1.76 Cr shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 5.74 Cr shares at Rs. 109.85 per share, Wellington Hadley Harbor Aiv Master Investors (Cayman) Iii sold 3.17 Cr shares at Rs.109.86 per share.

Insider Trades/Pledge

Camlin Fine Sciences: Ashish Subhash Dandekar, Promoter & Director, pledged 45.25 lk shares.

Ashish Subhash Dandekar, Promoter & Director, pledged 45.25 lk shares. Redtape: Fauzia Mirza, Promoter Group, bought 40 k shares, Haya Mirza, Promoter Group, bought 35 k shares.

Fauzia Mirza, Promoter Group, bought 40 k shares, Haya Mirza, Promoter Group, bought 35 k shares. Westlife Foodworld: Horizon Impex, Promoter, bought 30 k shares.

Horizon Impex, Promoter, bought 30 k shares. Jindal Stainless: JSL Overseas Holding, Promoter Group, bought 2.69 lk shares.

JSL Overseas Holding, Promoter Group, bought 2.69 lk shares. Religare Enterprises: Shivani Burman, Promoter Group, bought 19.56 lk shares.

Shivani Burman, Promoter Group, bought 19.56 lk shares. HCL Technologies: Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi), Promoter, bought 2.84 lk shares.

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage II : Jindal Poly Films

Jindal Poly Films List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Ujaas Energy

ALSO READ: Varun Beverages Arm Bevco To Acquire 100% Stake Of South Africa's Crickley Dairy Proprietary

F&O Cues

Nifty March futures is up 0.78% to 23,613.00 at a premium of 31.85 points.

Nifty Options 17th March Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL, SAMMAANCAP

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.