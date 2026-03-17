Clean Max Enviro Shares In Focus As Q3 Profit Surges 11 Fold

The shares of recently listed Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday after its third quarter profit surged 11 fold to Rs 27.6 crore. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 2.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue advanced by 13% year-on-year for the three months ended December, reaching Rs 422 crore in comparison to Rs 374 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 42.8% year-on-year to Rs 263 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 62.3% from the earlier 49.3% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The shares of the commercial and industrial renewable energy provider earlier this month listed at Rs 960, a discount of 8.83%. The stock ended at Rs 867.50, a decline of 17.61%. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,161.30 crore. The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.

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The initial public offering of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions had received 94% subscription on the last day. The Rs 3,100-crore IPO had a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 1,900 crore by promoters and an investor shareholder.

Clean Max Enviro is a provider of renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients in India. By the end of July 2025, the company had a portfolio of 2.54 GW in operational assets, with an additional 2.53 GW under development or backed by long-term contractual commitments.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Share Price

The earnings were announced after market close on Tuesday. The scrip closed 3.62% to Rs 890.70 apiece on Tuesday. This compares to a 0.74% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock rose as much as 5.57% to Rs 907.50 per share.

It has fallen 15.41% in the last 12 months.

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