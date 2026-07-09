Stock Market Movers And Shakers: Top Performers And Laggards As Market Reverses Gains From Day's High

Indian equity benchmarks staged a recovery on Thursday after suffering their steepest single-day decline in more than three months in the previous session. However, both indices surrendered a large part of their intraday gains before the close.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 80.75 points, or 0.34%, higher at 23,962.80, while the BSE Sensex advanced 238.22 points, or 0.31%, to close at 76,741.82.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest contributor to the Nifty's gains, followed by HDFC Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Eternal and Reliance Industries. On the downside, Infosys exerted the biggest drag on the benchmark index, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and NTPC.

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Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top performer, rising 2.67%. Bharti Airtel gained 2.28%, Bajaj Finserv advanced 2.16%, InterGlobe Aviation climbed 2.06%, while Eternal added 2.01%.

On the losing side, Dr Reddy's Laboratories tumbled 5.89% to emerge as the biggest laggard. Infosys declined 1.73%, Maruti Suzuki fell 1.60%, NTPC slipped 1.40% and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) lost 1.36%.

The Nifty IT index ended almost unchanged, edging up 0.03% to 27,564.45 from its previous close of 27,555.20. The sectoral index recovered sharply from an intraday low of 27,014.50 before giving up some gains after touching a day's high of 27,646.45.

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