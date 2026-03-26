Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On March 26 For Ram Navami 2026?

Indian equity markets will observe a holiday on Thursday, March 26, beginning a sequence of three holidays set to fall within the next seven sessions. As per the calendar released by the Nationa l Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, March 26 has been designated a public holiday in observance of Ram Navami. It marks the second market holiday this month, following the March 3 closure for Holi, excluding weekends.The coming week will also see limited trading activity, with two additional market closures scheduled for Shri Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, falling on March 31 and April 3, respectively.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The 2026 stock market holiday list comprises 16 trading breaks, excluding regular weekend closures. Here is the comprehensive list of upcoming market holidays:

March 26: Shri Ram Navami (Thursday)

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

October 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

November 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

November 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Friday)

Stock markets will remain open for a special session on November 8, though it falls on a Sunday. A special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE separately ahead of Diwali.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed On March 26 For Ram Navami 2026? Check State-Wise List

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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