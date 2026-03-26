Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed On March 26 For Ram Navami 2026? Check State-Wise List

Ram Navami, which holds immense significance for Hindus, marks the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious occasion is celebrated in the country on the ninth and final day of Chaitra Navratri. Also, this day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga.

The festival is marked on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Chaitra. During this time, people in India and elsewhere visit temples, offering prayers, and participating in various rituals. Moreover, this is a public holiday observed by most institutions, which means that schools, colleges, banks, government offices, post offices and other institutions, particularly in northern India, remain closed for the day.

Due to the overlap of lunar timings, there is some confusion among people regarding the exact date of Ram Navami this year.

As per Drik Panchang, Ram Navami is being celebrated on both March 26 and March 27 this year. The Navami Tithi will begin at 11:48 a.m. on Thursday (March 26) and continue till 10:06 a.m. the following day, Friday (March 27).

This is why multiple states in the country are observing Ram Navami on March 26, while others are marking the holiday on March 27.

Banks Closed On March 26 For Ram Navami 2026

As per the official holidays calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank branches will remain shut in regions like Gujarat, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh, where bank holiday will be observed on Thursday, March 26.

Meanwhile, banks will stay closed in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) on Friday, March 27.

ALSO READ: Happy Ram Navami 2026: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Status To Share With Friends And Family

Remaining Bank Holidays In March 2026

March 26: Ram Navami in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh

March 27: Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh

March 28: Fourth Saturday

March 29: Sunday

March 31: Mahavir Janmakalyanak (Mahavir Jayanti) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

When bank branches are closed for official holidays, customers can still continue to carry out essential transactions via digital platforms like internet banking, mobile applications and ATMs for cash withdrawals. Online banking platforms allows account holders to complete various financial activities like sending money through UPI, NEFT and RTGS to opening fixed deposits, checking balances and making day-to-day payments.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.