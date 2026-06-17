Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Below $80 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,042.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,989.15.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,042.50. Benchmark indices extended gains for a third consecutive session amid F&O expiry-led activity. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.57% to close at 23,989.15, gaining 135.25 points. The BSE Sensex advanced 0.71% to 76,808.48, up 544.15 points.
Oil prices, however, recovered modestly after falling to their lowest levels in about three months, as investors assessed expectations that a U.S.-Iran agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could release additional supply into global markets. Brent crude for August delivery rose 0.7% to $79.49 a barrel as of 8:27 a.m. in Singapore, while West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery gained 0.7% to $76.61 a barrel.
Elsewhere, Asian shares weakened on Wednesday as investors took a cautious approach before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement, with inflation concerns and developments in the Middle East shaping market sentiment. South Korea's Kospi recorded the steepest decline in the region, slipping 0.93%. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.06%, while Australia's ASX 200 edged 0.05% lower.
The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged later in the day. The meeting marks the first policy decision under Chairman Kevin Warsh and comes at a time when officials are grappling with signs that price pressures could prove more persistent.
A number of Federal Open Market Committee members have flagged the risk that inflation may not ease as quickly as anticipated. Higher energy costs following the U.S. military action involving Iran have reinforced those concerns, with some policymakers setting out circumstances that could support further increases in borrowing costs.
There is also growing discussion within the central bank over whether to drop wording in its policy statement that implies the next adjustment in rates would likely be a reduction, highlighting uncertainty over the path ahead.
The decision arrives as President Donald Trump continues to advocate lower interest rates, placing Warsh under early pressure as he seeks to balance inflation risks with calls to support economic activity.
Stock Market Live: CLSA Initiates LG India With Outperform Rating
- CLSA initiated coverage on LG India with an outperform rating and a target price of Rs 1,830
- The brokerage expects growth in large appliances and sees support from premiumisation and higher penetration
- It cited brand strength, distribution network and operating leverage as key drivers
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Ratings On Coforge, Highlight Growth Plans
- Nomura maintained a buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,100, citing plans to scale revenue with focus on AI-led growth
- UBS retained a neutral rating with a target price of Rs 1,505, noting growth visibility and margin expansion efforts
- Morgan Stanley kept an overweight rating with a target price of Rs 1,500, highlighting long-term revenue targets and execution focus
Stock Market Live: Multiple Stocks See Corporate Updates Across Deals, Appointments
- Infosys, Wipro and TCS announced AI and digital partnerships, while Zydus Lifesciences completed acquisition of Assertio Holdings
- Kajaria Ceramics approved a buyback, KIMS launched a QIP, and Sanstar cleared a preferential share issue
- Bharat Forge unveiled an armoured vehicle, while NHPC, Krishna Defence and Sona BLW flagged project and capex updates
- GIC Re and BSE reported key appointments, while Bank of Maharashtra revised lending rates effective June 17
Stock Market Live: Gillette India Says Women’s Grooming Segment Growing Over 20%: PTI
- Gillette India said its Venus brand in the women’s grooming segment is growing at over 20% annually, PTI reported
- The segment contributes a double-digit share to the company’s grooming portfolio
- The company is expanding product offerings and increasing digital outreach to drive adoption
Stock Market Live: France Looks To Expand MSME Ties With India: PTI
- France is seeking to strengthen business engagement between Indian and French MSMEs, PTI reported
- Sectors identified for collaboration include healthcare, luxury retail, construction and logistics
- Officials said efforts are underway to bring more French MSMEs to India and build partnerships across key industries
Stock Market Live: NHPC Signs Pact With Arunachal For Etalin Hydro Project
- NHPC signed an agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh government for the 3,097 MW Etalin hydroelectric project
- The company has received approval to conduct a pre-feasibility study
- The project will be developed on a build, own, operate and transfer basis for 40 years
Stock Market Live: KIMS Launches Rs 1,500 Crore QIP At Discount: Sources
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has launched a qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 1,500 crore, sources said
- The indicative issue price is Rs 755 per share, reflecting a 3% discount to the current market price
- Proceeds will be used to repay debt and invest in subsidiaries, with IIFL and Jefferies acting as bankers
Stock Market Live: Japan Exports Rise Above Estimates; Trade Deficit Narrows
- Japan’s exports grew 17.0% year-on-year in May, above the estimated 16.5%
- Imports increased 12.5%, slightly below expectations of 12.8%
- Trade deficit stood at 378.6 billion yen, narrower than the estimated 547.6 billion yen
Stock Market Live: Gems, Jewellery Exports Fall In May On Gold Price Surge: PTI
- India’s gems and jewellery exports fell 2.49% year-on-year to $2,047.80 million in May, PTI reported, citing GJEPC
- Gold jewellery exports declined 14.75%, with plain gold jewellery shipments leading the fall
- Sector faced pressure from higher gold prices, supply constraints and regulatory issues affecting gold availability
Stock Market Live: TN Board Drops Action Against Tata Electronics Hosur Unit
- Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has dropped further action against Tata Electronics' Hosur facility
- The company responded to queries raised in a show-cause notice
- Water samples collected from the facility showed no signs of contamination
Stock Market Live: India, US To Discuss Energy Ties, Trade Deal At G7: ANI
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to discuss West Asia, the Strait of Hormuz and energy imports during the G7 summit, sources told ANI
- Both sides are looking to strengthen a long-term energy partnership
- The India-US trade deal is in the final stage and may be completed in the next few weeks
Stock Market Live: G7 Leaders Reaffirm Positions On Ukraine, Middle East And Indo-Pacific
- G7 leaders reiterated support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and ongoing defence against attacks on infrastructure and territory
- They welcomed a U.S.-Iran agreement and expressed readiness to support its implementation
- The group stressed the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific and opposed unilateral changes to the status quo
Stock Market Live: Defence Ministry Receives 10 Bids For IAF UAV Deal: ANI
- Around 10 bids have been submitted by public and private firms for the Rs 30,000 crore UAV project, ANI reported
- The deal involves procurement of 87 unmanned aerial vehicles for the Indian Air Force
- Bidders include HAL, Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro, Solar Defence, Adani Defence and Raphe mPhibr
Stock Market Live: India Plans Star Rating System For Electric Two-Wheelers: LiveMint
- India plans to introduce a star-based energy efficiency rating system for electric two-wheelers, according to LiveMint
- The system may follow the one-to-five star format used by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for appliances
- Discussions are at an early stage, with stakeholders including BEE, SIAM and manufacturers involved in recent meetings
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise After Recent Drop As Supply Outlook In Focus
- Brent crude rose 0.7% to $79.49 per barrel, while WTI gained 0.7% to $76.61
- Prices moved higher after falling to around three-month lows
- Traders tracked the impact of a possible U.S.-Iran deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on global supply
Stock Market Live: Asian Shares Decline Ahead Of Fed Policy Decision
- Asian markets traded lower as investors stayed cautious before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy announcement
- South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.93%, the most in the region
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.06%, while Australia’s ASX 200 edged 0.05% lower
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.