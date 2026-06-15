Silver Price Today: MCX Silver Soars Rs 6,000 To Rs 2.52 Lakh As US-Iran Tensions Ease

Silver Price Today: The white metal rate rose on MCX today, June 15 after US and Iran confirmed peace deal, easing geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

At 10:15 am on Monday, MCX Silver July Futures rose 2.54% or Rs 6,261 to Rs 2,52,447 per kg. MCX Gold July Futures jumped 1.66% or Rs 2,466 to Rs 1,51,185 per 10 grams.

The latest surge in silver prices come as US President Donald Trump confirmed that the peace deal with Iran has been reached and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, marking an end to the four-month long conflict. He also informed that the US has removed blockade from the key connectivty route, which is a major maritime choke point for world energy trade, largely remained disrupted amid tensions between both the countries.

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