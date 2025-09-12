Business NewsMarketsSEBI Says 100 FPIs Register In India Every Month, Higher Than Last Year
ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI Says 100 FPIs Register In India Every Month, Higher Than Last Year

The overall number of FPIs has crossed 12,000 now, he said, adding that the number was 10,500 a year-ago.

12 Sep 2025, 10:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on its building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on its building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Amid concerns over outflows from foreign portfolio investments, there has been an uptick in the number of entities registering in India, SEBI said on Friday.

Whole time member Ananth Narayan G said 100 foreign portfolio investors are registering every month and added that this number is higher than what was the monthly run rate a year ago.

"The pace of registration is higher than a year back," he told reporters during a post-board meet press conference here.

The overall number of FPIs has crossed 12,000 now, he said, adding that the number was 10,500 a year-ago.

The remarks assume significance because the year has seen an outflow of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore by FPIs across all segments in India, including equities, debt, mutual funds and alternative investment funds segments.

In the equities segment, the outflow stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore as per the data till Sept. 12.

ALSO READ

SEBI Floats Additional Commission For MF Distributors To Bring In Women Investors
Opinion
SEBI Floats Additional Commission For MF Distributors To Bring In Women Investors
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT