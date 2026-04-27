SBI Life Vs ICICI Prudential Vs HDFC Life — What's HSBC's Preferred Stock Pick?

Global brokerage HSBC has turned positive on the life insurance sector, highlighting that the recent correction in stock prices has created a better entry point for investors even as regulatory concerns continue to weigh on sentiment. Among the stocks in focus, HSBC has selected SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. as its preferred pick over ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

In their latest brokerage note on the life insurance sector, HSBC explained that the fall in valuations has been driven mainly by frequent regulatory changes rather than any sharp weakening in business fundamentals. It added that the long-term outlook for life insurers remains strong and the impact from future regulatory changes is likely to be limited.

The brokerage said the regulatory stability is becoming increasingly important as the government and the IRDAI work to improve insurance penetration in the country. It should be noted that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has already carried out a broad regulatory review to improve ease of doing business, while recent changes have raised the foreign direct investment limit to 100% to attract more capital.

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At the same time, the insurance regulator and the government are also looking at steps to improve product offerings and affordability. Among the proposals being discussed are a mandatory open-architecture model for banks and commission caps.

HSBC said earnings risk remains low to medium. If banks are required to tie up with multiple insurers, the downside risk to insurers' annualised premium equivalent growth could be 2% to 5%. The risk would be higher if there are limits on how much business a bank can send to its own insurance arm. Current valuations imply medium-term VNB CAGR of 5% to 10% and long-term growth of 2% to 4%, below its expectations of 14% to 16% VNB CAGR for FY26-28.

SBI Life vs ICICI Prudential vs HDFC Life

HSBC has maintained 'buy' rating on all three insurance companies

The target price of ICICI Prudential Life is Rs 690. The current market price is Rs 514.50 which shows a potential upside of 34.11%

The target price of HDFC Life is 690. The current market price is Rs 587.50 which shows a potential upside of 17.45%

The target price of SBI Life with a target price of Rs 2,270. The current market price is Rs 1,768.90 which shows a potential upside of 28.33%

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