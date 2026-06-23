SanDisk, Micron, AMD, Intel Crash Up To 12% As Chip Stocks Sell-Off Hits Wall Street

Semiconductor stocks led a sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Tuesday, with shares of SanDisk, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel plunging as a global rout in chipmakers intensified.

Micron slumped as much as 12%, while SanDisk dropped 11%. Intel fell 7%, with AMD and Qualcomm losing about 6%-7% each as investors unwound positions in AI and memory-chip linked stocks ahead of key earnings announcements.

(This is a developing story)

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