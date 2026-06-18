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RR Kabel Share Price In Focus As Motilal Oswal Upgrades Stock — Check Target Price

RR Kabel Share Price In Focus As Motilal Oswal Upgrades Stock — Check Target Price

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RR Kabel Share Price In Focus As Motilal Oswal Upgrades Stock — Check Target Price

Shares of RR Kabel will be in focus during Thursday's trading session as domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has upgraded the stock from 'neutral' to 'buy'. Motilal Oswal analysts have pegged a target price of Rs 2,600 from the current levels of Rs 2,236 and have raised the EPS estimate by 11% for FY27. ''We raise EPS estimates for RR Kabel by 11% for FY27-28 (each), given the stronger revenue growth outlook supported by capacity expansions, market share gain, and margin expansion,'' said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage believes that the Indian cables and wires industry will expand at nearlt 13-14% CAGR over FY26-30 driven by an increase in the scale of operations, higher contribution from power cables, and exports. Analysts believe that the sector's demand tailwinds will remain intact over the long term with strong growth outlook and margin expansion.

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