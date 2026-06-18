Five Stocks To Buy: JSW Energy, Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors And More | June 18, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as power, auto, satellite communication, industrial manufacturing, and IT consulting.

Top picks for Thursday, June 18 include JSW Energy, NELCO, Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge and Sonata Software.

JSW Energy

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, sees positive price action in the power sector. He recommended a buy on JSW Energy for a target of Rs 620, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 549.

Nelco

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, identified a buying opportunity in the satellite communication space. He recommended buying Nelco as well for an upside target of Rs 805, with a stop loss at Rs 710.

Eicher Motors

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking, sees technical strength in the auto sector. He recommended a buy on Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 7,820, indicating a stop loss at Rs 7,380 to manage downside risk.

ALSO READ: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 18, 2026

Bharat Forge

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking also suggested momentum in the industrial manufacturing segment with a buy call on Bharat Forge. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 2,140, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,980.

Sonata Software

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market sees strong technical momentum in IT consulting and software space. She recommended a buy on Sonata Software for an upside target of Rs 300, Rs 340 and Rs 400. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 235.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors PV, Shyam Metalics, Titan, Max Health, United Spirits, Thyrocare And More On Brokerages' Radar

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.