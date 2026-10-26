REC Q2 Results: Net Profit Drops 21% Despite Record Disbursements, AUM Boost; Dividend Declared

REC Ltd. reported strong growth in its loan book and renewable energy portfolio for second quarter of fiscal 2027 (FY27), supported by robust demand in the power sector. The company's loan book rose 5% sequentially to Rs 6.17 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, 2026, while assets under management increased by Rs 26,537 crore during the quarter.

The renewable energy portfolio grew 27% year-on-year to Rs 86,660 crore, while the non-power infrastructure and logistics portfolio expanded to Rs 61,637 crore, accounting for more than 10% of total loan assets. Net worth rose 14% YoY to Rs 94,325 crore.

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REC reported a profit after tax of Rs 7,540 crore for the first half of FY27 and maintained a net interest margin of 3.22%. The company recorded power sector disbursements of Rs 53,541 crore in the second half of FY27 and Rs 79,207 crore in the first half of FY27.

Asset quality remained strong, with net NPA at 0.11% as of Sept. 30, 2026. Stage-II assets declined 80% year-on-year to Rs 3,235 crore.

REC H1 FY27 Highlights

Loan book up 5% sequentially at Rs 6.17 lakh crore.

AUM increased by Rs 26,537 crore.

Renewable energy portfolio up 27% YoY at Rs 86,660 crore.

Net worth up 14% YoY at Rs 94,325 crore.

PAT at Rs 7,540 crore.

Net NPA at 0.11%.

Stage-II assets down 80% YoY to Rs 3,235 crore.

Second interim dividend declared at Rs 3.50 per share.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY27. REC also became the first issuer under the SEBI-RBI tokenised bond pilot project, raising Rs 500 crore through India's first pilot issue of tokenised corporate bonds. The issue received bids worth Rs 796 crore.

REC's asset quality improved further during the quarter, with net NPA declining to 0.11% as of Sept. 30, 2026, after the company resolved a Stage-III asset worth Rs 4.16 crore. Stage-II assets fell 80% year-on-year to Rs 3,235 crore.

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The renewable energy portfolio grew 27% year-on-year to Rs 86,660 crore, while the non-power infrastructure and logistics portfolio increased to Rs 61,637 crore, accounting for over 10% of the loan book.

REC's capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.04% as of Sept. 30, 2026, with CET-1 capital at 20.91%, remaining well above regulatory requirements.

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