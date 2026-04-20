Q4 Results Today: Groww, PNB Housing Finance, Bank Of Maharashtra And More; Check Full List Of Companies

Over 10 companies will declare the results for Q4FY26 on April 20. Big companies that will announce the results for the fourth quarter on April 20 include Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Bank of Maharashtra and PNB Housing Finance. A number of these firms are also expected to declare dividends, while some have already set dates for earnings calls with investors to review their Q4FY26 performance.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 20

Axita Cotton Ltd., Binny Ltd., Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., Jupiter Infomedia Ltd., Bank Of Maharashtra, Navkar Corporation Ltd., Nelco Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., SML Mahindra Ltd., Ugro Capital Ltd., Indosolar Ltd.

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Billionbrains Garage Ventures Q3 Results

Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported a 25.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 1,261.07 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,004.45 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit plunged 27.76% YoY to Rs 546.93 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 757.11 crore in Q3FY25.

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 Results

Bank of Maharashtra saw 16.37% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 8,277.22 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 7,112.66 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 26.5% YoY to Rs 1,779.58 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,406.73 crore in Q3FY25.

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results

PNB Housing Finance reported a 9.14% increase in total income to Rs 2,120.66 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,943.11 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit after tax rose 7.67% YoY to Rs 520.35 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 483.27 crore in Q3FY25.

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