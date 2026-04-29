Maruti Suzuki, Dalmia Bharat, Bandhan Bank And More: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold After Q4 Results — Read HDFC Securities Report

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities has shared a mixed to constructive outlook on a clutch of stocks including Maruti Suzuki, Phoenix Mills, Dalmia Bharat, Go Digit General Insurance, Bandhan Bank, Motherson Sumi Wiring India and Mahindra Lifespaces, following their Q4FY26 results.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki delivered Q4 FY26 Ebitda margins of 11.7%, largely in line with estimates. The brokerage expects near-term support from capacity expansion, a healthy booking backlog and lower channel inventory. Growth in FY27 is likely to be aided by new launches such as e‑Vitara and Victoris, though partly offset by the discontinuation of Ignis. HDFC Securities expects selective price hikes to counter raw material and logistics cost pressures and has maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 18,015.

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills reported Q4 FY26 revenue, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax of Rs 12.3 billion, Rs 750 crore and Rs 410 crore, respectively.

While revenues and Ebitda were marginally below estimates, profit beat expectations. The brokerage remains positive on the company's medium-term outlook, citing strong consumption trends, upcoming retail asset completions and steady office leasing. Phoenix Mills has retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,952, supported by expected rental upside as a significant portion of leases come up for renewal over the next three years.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q4 Results Review .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Eternal Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities Sees 34% Upside on Food Delivery Recovery, Blinkit Profitability

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.