Q4 Results On April 22: List Of Companies Set To Announce Earnings Today

More than 15 companies will declare the results for Q4FY26 on April 22. Big names that will announce fourth-quarter results on April 22 include Bharat Coking Coal, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, SBI Life Insurance Company and Tech Mahindra.

Some of these companies may also declare dividends. Many of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q4FY26.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 22

Amal Ltd., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., Delta Corp Ltd., Dolphin Kitchen Utensils And Appliances Ltd., Havells India Ltd.

L&T Technology Services Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Ontic Finserve Ltd., Sangam India Ltd.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Skyline Millars Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trent Ltd.

Bharat Coking Coal Q3 Results

Bharat Coking Coal reported a 24% year-on-year (YoY) decline in total income to Rs 2,853.24 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,756.86 crore in Q3FY25. It saw a loss of Rs 22.88 crore in Q3FY26 compared to a profit of Rs 424.99 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises Board To Approve Q4 Results, Fundraise And Dividend Plans Next Week

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results

Tech Mahindra reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 14,371.5 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 13,302.1 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax grew 13.13% YoY to Rs 1,118.6 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 988.8 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra Q4 Preview: Profit Seen Jumping As Margin Improves

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results

SBI Life Insurance Company reported a 21.8% YoY increase in net premium income to Rs 30,245.32 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 24,827.54 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax and extraordinary items grew 4.7% YoY to Rs 576.74 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 550.82 crore in Q3FY25.

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