Adani Enterprises Board To Approve Q4 Results, Fundraise And Dividend Plans Next Week

Adani Enterprises Ltd. board will meet on April 30 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, along with dividend and fundraise via equity.

The company did not disclose the amount under consideration for the fundraise, which will be done by way of private placement of equity shares, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods. Last year, the company raised Rs 4,200 crore through QIP.

The recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company will be for the financial year 2025-26, according to a stock exchange filing. The Adani Group flagship had paid a final dividend of Rs 1.3 per share in the last two fiscals.

The management will hold post results conference call with investors/analysts on at 5.00 p.m. on the same day.

Adani Enterprises is a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning mining, logistics, energy, and infrastructure. It serves as the Gautam Adani-led group's incubation platform, driving large-scale projects and strategic investments to support India's industrial and technological growth.

The company plans to invest $100 billion in AI-ready data centers and green hydrogen production. This ambitious expansion aims to establish cutting-edge infrastructure while positioning AEL at the forefront of India's clean energy and digital technology revolution.

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