India's Exports Grow 15% In April-May; Non-Petroleum Shipments Stay Strong: Sources

India's merchandise exports have grown 15% between April and May, sources said on Monday. Additionally, non-petroleum exports reported a strong growth at 10-11%.

The growth is significant as it comes in the backdrop of West Asia crisis and a disruption of economies across the globe due to blockade of the key maritime Strait of Hormuz.

Exports in India started fiscal 2027 on a strong note, rising 13.6% year-on-year to $80.8 billion in April 2026, even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted key trade routes and markets.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said exports have remained resilient despite regional challenges, aided by India's ability to diversify into new geographies and product markets.

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Goods exports touched a record $43.56 billion in April, compared with $38.28 billion in the same month last year, while services exports climbed to $37.2 billion from $32.8 billion.

India's overall imports also increased during the month, rising to $88.6 billion from $82.3 billion a year ago.

Goods imports stood at $71.9 billion against $65.4 billion in April 2025, while services imports edged lower to $16.66 billion from $16.9 billion.

As a result, the merchandise trade deficit widened slightly to $28.4 billion in April 2026, compared with $27.1 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The United States continued to be India's largest export destination, while China remained the country's biggest source of imports.

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Government officials during the trade date briefing said India has been able to cushion the impact of conflicts in certain regions by expanding into alternative markets.

According to government data, India penetrated 1,821 new product-country export combinations in fiscal 2026, reflecting a broader diversification strategy.

Traditional sectors such as handlooms and oilseeds entered the highest number of new markets during the year. At the same time, high-value manufacturing categories also expanded globally.

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