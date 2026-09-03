Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

The allotment status for the Purple Style Labs IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, Sept. 3. The Rs 680 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 1.29 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential modest or flat listing.

Applicants can check their Purple Style Labs IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Friday, Sept. 4. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as "Equity".

Select "Purple Style Labs Limited" from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the "Search" button.

Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

How To Check Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the NSE IPO bid details page. Select "Equity & SME IPO bid details". Pick the company symbol "PSL" from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN or application number and click "Submit". Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Follow the steps below to know whether you received an allotment in the Purple Style Labs IPO:

Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment page. Select "Purple Style Labs Ltd." from the issuer company dropdown menu. Choose to enter your PAN number, IPO application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number. Enter the required details based on your selected option. Click on the "Search" option. Your allotment status, including the number of shares applied for and allotted, will be displayed on the screen.

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Purple Style Labs IPO GMP Today

Unlisted shares of Purple Style Labs were trading at a grey market premium of Rs 1.5 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. Based on the upper price band of Rs 575, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 576.5, signalling a listing gain of 0.26%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Purple Style Labs IPO Listing Date

Shares of Purple Style Labs IPO will list on NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date fixed for Monday, Sept. 7.

Purple Style Labs IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO of Purple Style Labs was subscribed 1.29 times on Sept, on the third and final day of bidding.

QIBs: 1.43 times

NIIs: 0.84 times

RIIs: 1.58 times

Purple Style Labs IPO Details

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.18 crore equity shares worth Rs 680 crore.

Purple Style Labs IPO had set the final issue price of Rs 546 to Rs 575 per share. The lot size for an application is 26 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,950, based on the upper price band.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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