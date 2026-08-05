PNB Housing Finance Rallies Over 8%, Hits 52-Week High After Q1 Show; Key Details Inside

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. shares surged on Wednesday after the company reported a steady set of earnings for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The stock rose as much as 8.38% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,138 per share. At 9:27 am, PNB Housing Finance shares were trading 6.97% higher at Rs 1,123.20 apiece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.47% at 78,795.59.

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The housing finance company reported a 4.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 557 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 534 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q1FY26).

Total income increased 9% annually to Rs 2,265 crore from Rs 2,082 crore a year earlier, reflecting healthy growth in the company's lending business despite a challenging operating environment.

Business Highlights

Assets under management (AUM) rose 13% YoY to Rs 93,021 crore as of June 30, 2026. The company's retail loan book grew 16% to Rs 89,178 crore and accounted for 99.5% of the total loan portfolio. The affordable and emerging markets segment continued to gain traction, with its loan book rising 27% YoY and contributing 41% to the retail loan asset portfolio.

Overall disbursements increased 18% from a year earlier, despite the one-time impact of a change in accounting for disbursement recognition from cheque handover to cheque realisation.

Ajai Shukla, Managing Director & CEO said: “We have started FY27 on a steady note, with AUM growing 13% year-on-year to INR 93,021 crore and our Retail loan book growing 16% year-on-year. The Affordable and Emerging Markets segments continued to be key growth driver, registering 27% growth and contributing 41% to the Retail loan book. Asset quality continued to be strong, with GNPA at 0.95%, while healthy recoveries from the written-off pool supported our profitability.”

Asset quality remained healthy, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) below 1% at 0.95%. During the quarter, the company recovered Rs 67 crore from its written-off loan pool, resulting in a negative credit cost of 12 basis points.

The company had also announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share alongside its fourth-quarter results.

“We remain focused on strengthening our distribution network and digital capabilities. Our ongoing digital transformation initiatives across sourcing, underwriting, servicing and collections are helping enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency and support scalable growth. Backed by a strong capital position and prudent risk management practices, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” Shukla added.

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