PN Gadgil Q1 Results: Share Price Jumps 7% After Net Profit Rises Over 50%, Revenue Surges

Share price of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. on Monday saw a 7.26% uptick to trade at Rs 693.95 apiece at 3:11 p.m., after the company saw its net profit rise more than 50% according to financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27.

The jewellery retailer saw its consolidated net profit rise 52% to Rs 105 crore, compared to Rs 69.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue saw a 40.7% uptick to Rs 2,413 crore on a year-on-year basis from Rs 1,715 crore.

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The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 65.8% to Rs 182 crore from Rs 110 crore in the previous financial year. The margin expanded to 7.6% compared to 6.4% in the preceding fiscal.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Q1 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 51.9% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 69.3 crore.

Revenue up 40.7% at Rs 2,413 crore versus Rs 1,715 crore.

Ebitda up 65.8% at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 110 crore.

Margin at 7.6% versus 6.4%.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Share Price Movement

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Share price of P N Gadgil Jewellers was trading at an uptick of 5.26% to Rs 681.05 at 3:20 p.m., compared to a 0.97% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 654.70, compared to its previous close of Rs 647.00. During today's trading session, P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 652.10 to Rs 695.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 503.00 and a high of Rs 736.40. On the performance front, P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd share price is up 18.93% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is Rs 8,610.02 crore.

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