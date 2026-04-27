Piramal Finance Q4 Results: Profit Rockets Nearly 10X On Exceptional Gains; Dividend Of Rs 11/Declared

Piramal Finance Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 soared over 9 times on a year-on-year basis, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company registered a bottom-line of Rs 603 crore on the back of exceptional gains, up sharply from Rs 64 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Notably, as apart of the exceptional gains the company received $148 million deferred consideration from sale of Piramal Imaging, completed sale of Shriram Life Insurance stake for Rs 600 crore, and secured $350 million of inaugural DFI funding from IFC & ADB.

The company has also declared a dividend of Rs 11 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY26, the filing informed.

Piramal Finance's total income surged 56.5% to Rs 4,783 crore from Rs 3,056 crore year-on-year; reported Net Interest Income went up by 41% to Rs 1,362 crore, compared to Rs 964 crore.

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Piramal Finance Q4 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 603 crore versus Rs 64 crore

Total Income rises 56.5% at Rs 4,783 crore

Total Income at Rs 4,783 crore versus Rs 3,056 crore

To Pay Final Dividend Of Rs 11 per share

Piramal Finance Share Price

The shares of Piramal Finance closed 1.07% lower at Rs 1,843.10 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compared to a 0.81% advance in the Nifty index. Year-to-date, the stock has risen 12.18%.

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