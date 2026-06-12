Hexagon Nutrition Debuts Today: 5 Key Things To Know As GMP Signals Positive Market Entry

After overwhelming demand and successful IPO allotment, the shares of Hexagon Nutrition are also set to debut on the NSE and the BSE today. The primary market is closely tracking grey market premium (GMP) trends of the shares. The mainboard issue was open for subscription from June 5 to 9..

Five Key Things To Know:

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO's GMP stood at Rs 2.75 on June 11, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 47.75 (cap price + today's GMP). Based on the latest GMP, the expected gain per share for investors now stands 6.11%. The GMP for the mainboard issue was at its peak a day ahead of the opening of the issue on June 4. According to InvestorGain, the GMP on that day was recorded at Rs 12, projecting gains of nearly 27% for investors. Since then, the GMP has witnessed gradual decline. The IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1 but gained traction on the final day as investors poured in bids for 115.6 crore shares against the 2.16 crore shares offered, leading to an overall subscription of 54 times. The data on the NSE website showed that the IPO received bids for 115.6 crore shares against the 2.16 crore shares offered. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 20 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment witnessed the highest demand, subscribing 162 times. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion was overbooked 27 times. Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. is a research-based nutrition company that produces micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods. The consolidated financial summary is as follows.

Metric FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 FY 2024-25 9M FY 2025-26 Total Income ₹278.50 ₹304.62 ₹331.29 — Profit After Tax (PAT) ₹5.82 ₹12.21 ₹24.38 — EBITDA Margin 8.00% 8.20% 12.60% 14.03% PAT Margin 2.10% 4.10% 7.50% 9.81%

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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The share allotment process for the IPO was finalised on June 10. Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. was acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

Hexagon Nutrition operates manufacturing plants in Nasik, Chennai, and Thoothukudi in India. It also has a unit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The company distributes products across India through more than 358 distributors. It also has in-house R&D centers in Nasik and Chennai and employs over 500 people.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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