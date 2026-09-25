Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 25: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Crude oil prices eased on Friday, Sept. 25, as markets weighed hopes of a possible US-Iran truce against fresh concerns over attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. Brent crude futures fell 0.82% to $105.90 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.65% to $93.05 a barrel at 02:12 GMT.

The decline came after both benchmarks surged on Thursday, with Brent settling 3.4% higher and WTI gaining 2.7%. Markets are also watching the widening gap between the two benchmarks, with the Brent-WTI spread reaching $12.68, the widest since May. Speculation around the US banning diesel exports, which can lead to oversupply in the domestic market, is also widening the gap between the two benchmarks.

Meanwhile, the US and Iran are in talks to figure out possible paths for oil supply; however, oil prices are fluctuating with prices rising above $100 a barrel due to a lack of diplomatic progress over the West Asia peace efforts after the US and Iranian officials met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

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Amid all this, domestic fuel prices remained unchanged on Sept. 25 as state-run oil market companies have not altered pump prices across India since May.

Also Read: Brent Crude Slips To $106 After 7% Surge In Two Days; US, Iran Explore Phased Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

Petrol prices on September 25

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 25

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

State-run oil marketing companies consider factors such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others apart from international crude prices to determine the domestic fuel prices in India.

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