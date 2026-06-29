Persistent Systems: Nagarro Deal Positive, but Dolat Capital Remains Bearish — Check Target Price

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Dolat Capital Report

Persistent Systems Ltd. shares are likely to be in focus after Dolat Capital maintained a ‘Sell' rating on the stock, citing premium valuations, near-term earnings pressure, and execution risks linked to its acquisition of Nagarro.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 4,720, implying limited downside from current levels, while valuing the stock at 30x FY28E EPS.

Large acquisition at a premium

Persistent recently announced its largest-ever acquisition, agreeing to purchase Germany-based Nagarro SE at an enterprise value of about €1.27 billion (₹137 billion).

The deal involves a cash offer of €81 per share, representing a steep 140% premium to the last closing price and ~94% premium to the three-month volume-weighted average price (VWAP).

Dolat Capital noted that while the acquisition strengthens Persistent's positioning as a global digital engineering and AI-led services player, the premium pricing raises concerns around value creation.

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