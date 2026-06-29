Aurobindo Pharma Shares in Focus: HDFC Securities Bullish on Lannett Integration — Check New Target Price

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. shares are likely to be in focus after HDFC Securities reiterated its positive stance on the stock, citing the strategic acquisition of Lannett as a key growth driver for its US business.

The brokerage has maintained its ‘Add' rating on the stock while raising the target price to Rs 1,630 from Rs 1,570 earlier, implying moderate upside from current levels.

Lannett acquisition strengthens US play

Aurobindo recently received approval from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its acquisition of Lannett's US business, clearing a key regulatory hurdle.

The deal, valued at about $250 million, is seen as optically inexpensive, with attractive valuation multiples including EV/Ebitda of ~5.45x.

HDFC Securities believes the acquisition will help Aurobindo expand its US manufacturing footprint, diversify its product portfolio, and gain access to additional channels such as government business through local manufacturing capabilities.

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