‘Peak Euphoria’ Warning Blares As Stress Vanishes On Wall Street

Similar sentiment is ruling the equity market. Rather than hedging against the downside, stock traders are piling in on bullish options to prepare for further upside. These contracts are so popular that their cost for the average stock in the S&P 500 was almost on a par with bearish puts. The difference, known as call skew, reached the highest level since 2021, a year when speculative fervor broke out in everything from meme stocks to non-fungible tokens.