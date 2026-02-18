T20 World Cup Top Performers Day 12: Sahibzada Farhan, Corbin Bosch, Shivam Dube Shine As Super Eight Race Concludes

Day 12th of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with a dead rubber between South Africa and the UAE in New Delhi. South Africa beat UAE by 6 wickets to round-off their group-stage campaign with a perfect record of four wins from four games.

The most crucial game of the day was played in Colombo as Pakistan squared-off with Namibia. In order to qualify for the Super Eights, Pakistan had to beat Namibia. The Salman Agha-led side did exactly that as they picked up a win by 102 runs and became the eighth and the final team to secure a berth in the next round of the tournament.

The day ended with another inconsequential game as India took on Netherlands in Ahmedabad. Netherlands put up a spirited fight but beating the defending champions was always going to be a tough task for them. India clinched the victory by 17 runs and maintained their perfect record in the tournament.

Below we look at the day's top performers

1. Alishan Sharafu (UAE): South Africa's disciplined bowling made things really tough for UAE batters, but Alishan Sharafu played a brave knock of 45 in 38 balls and helped his team to a total of 122/6.

2. Corbin Bosch (South Africa): Corbin Bosch's spell of 3/12 was a big reason for South Africa restricting UAE to 122/6. A target of 123 was never going to be tough for the Proteas and Bosch was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.

3. Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): Sahibzada Farhan played the best knock of his T20I career in Pakistan's most-important match of the tournament. With Pakistan needing nothing other than a win, Sahibzad's unbeaten hundred ensured that the team put up a huge total of 199/3. Sahibzad's century is the third hundred of this World Cup and he became the second Pakistani player after Ahmad Shahzad to score a ton in a T20 World Cup match.

4. Usman Tariq (Pakistan): Once a target of 200 was set for Namibia, Pakistan spinners put Namibia in trouble. Usman Tariq, in particular, bowled a brilliant spell as he picked 4 wickets for just 16 runs. He bowled well alongside Shadab Khan.

5. Shivam Dube (India): Indian top order was kept relatively quiet by the Dutch bowlers. But Shivam Dube played a whirlwind knock of 66 in 31 balls and ensured that India scored 193/6 in 20 overs.

6. Varun Chakravarthy (India): Ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy continued his wicket-taking form as he picked 3 wickets and conceded just 14 runs. His spell stifled's Netheland's run-chase.

