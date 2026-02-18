Ramadan Mubarak 2026: 50 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Family, Friends And Loved Ones

The holy month of Ramzan has begun across the world. The month of blessings is dedicated to worship, charity, fasting, reflection, and caring for one another.



This sacred month, which will start on Thursday, February 19, is all about prayers, discipline, reading the Quran, and attaining a spiritual reset. The Muslims around the world will abstain from eating or drinking between the break of dawn (Suhoor) and dusk (Iftar).



Whether you are a Muslim or not, you may find wishing your dear ones imperative for strengthening bonds during this month of joy. However, we often fall short of words and do not know how to wish.



Here are 50 Ramzan Mubarak wishes and messages, which you can send to people you care about.

Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes

Ramadan Kareem! May your days be filled with joy and your nights with blessings this holy month as you embark on this soul-cleansing journey.

May you and your family be bestowed with the choicest benevolence of Allah, throughout this holy month and beyond. Keep me in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak.

May this month of holiness purify your heart and your soul. I pray that you are rewarded for the fasting and the charity you undertake. Ramadan Kareem!

I wish nothing but pure Baraqah to be bestowed upon you and your loved one this blessed month. Ramadan Mubarak!

From the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan to the crescent of Eid, may your life be filled with light and love. Ramadan Mubarak.

Peace is what I wish this blessed month brings to you, in every form and every step of your life ahead. Ramadan Mubarak.

Let us make generosity a lifelong virtue as we practice it through this month, filled with grace and joy. Happy Ramadan.

May the light of Ramadan guide you for each day of the year ahead. Ramadan Kareem!

May you be rewarded with health, wealth, and happiness as you enter Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan Mubarak. The month of joy and happiness has begun. Let's pray each one of us is blessed with everything this holy month brings along.

Allah's grace is upon the people who fast and do charity in this holy month. I pray each one of us is among the blessed souls. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan Kareem! May the worries of the world stay away from you throughout the year, as they will this Ramadan.

I wish the crescent moons become your guiding light, and your life is illuminated with joy as well as Allah's mercy. Ramadan Mubarak.

Prosperity, happiness, joy, health, and peace are what I will pray for you and your loved ones this Ramadan. Keep me in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak.

May Allah guide you and your loved ones with knowledge, love, and countless bounties. Ramadan Kareem!

I wish and pray that the holy spirit of this blessed month stays with you and guides you through the ups and the downs of life. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

Let us pray that the divinity of this month catches up with us and purifies our souls from all sinful thoughts. Indeed, Allah is merciful. Ramadan Mubarak.

Faith, love, and forgiveness are what keep us afloat through the trials of life. Ramadan brings all these things in abundance. Let us pray they stay with us. Ramadan Mubarak.

May Allah accept our fasting, reading the Quran, and spending in his way. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan is here. May the Noor of this month touch our lives and never leave us in darkness. Ramadan Mubarak.

I hope this holy month brings us closer to Allah, and all our worries are taken care of. Ramadan Kareem!

Let us all pray and supplicate that this Ramadan brings an end to our miseries and that our lives are filled with utmost joy. Ramadan Kareem!

May the fasting be easy on all of us, and the rewards be more than we have or will pray for. Indeed, Allah is merciful. Ramadan Mubarak!

This month brings great rewards for good deeds. May ours be rewarded with greater things. Ramadan Kareem!

The fact that the glorious Quran was revealed in this month of joy and blessings should be enough for us to believe that this is the month when our miseries come to an end. Let us pray that it happens. Ramadan Kareem!

May every dua you make this Ramadan be answered in a way Allah deems perfect, because he is the best of the planners. Ramadan Kareem!

Reflect, supplicate, pray, fast, read, spend in the way of Allah. And see how Allah transforms your life into something you have only dreamed about. Happy Ramadan.

Allah is the best of the planners, and what he plans for us in the best of the months is what will make us the happiest. May this Ramadan bring all of us happiness. Ramadan Kareem!

May all our sins be forgiven, and our good deeds accepted and rewarded this blessed month. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan Kareem. Spend in the way of Allah, for every rupee spent in the month of Ramadan equals 70 rupees. May our rewards be greater than our deeds.

Strength, faith, and patience are the virtues of life. What better time to imbibe them than the holy month of Ramadan? Let us be better versions of ourselves this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan.

The month of blessings, of repentance, and of promised benevolence from Allah. What else do we need in life other than Ramadan? Ramadan Kareem!

Ramadan always comes at a time when the souls are tired, and all of us need a spiritual reset. May this Ramadan be the greatest spiritual awakening we have encountered yet in our lives. Happy Ramadan.

May this month of joy and of blessings take the darkness in our lives and inside our souls, away. May this be the best Ramadan we have had so far. Ramadan Mubarak.

Let us pray that this Ramadan brings us inner peace and an end to everything that hurts inside us. May this be the end of our pain. Ramadan kareem!

May you realise all your dreams with the Baraqah of this Ramadan. Let us keep each other in prayers and pray that our dreams are fulfilled. Ramadan Mubarak.

Every day of Ramadan is better than a lifetime. Let us get closer to Allah this Ramadan and hope our lifetimes are joyous and enriching. Ramadan Mubarak.

Filled with the Noor of the glorious Quran, this month is Allah's most magnificent gift to humankind. Let us make the most of this month. Happy Ramadan.

A night better than a 1000 nights, the night of Qadr. Ramadan has begun, and the night of Qadr is not far. Let us pray we reach the night in perfect health and enthusiasm. Happy Ramadan!

Let us pray this Ramadan to Allah and ask him to guide us through every hurdle, every challenge of life. Ramadan Kareem!

May our fasts, our prayers, and our charity please Allah. May He make these good deeds from us our light in the grave and the hereafter. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Mubarak. The blessed month of Ramadan is here. Ask Allah whatever you have ever wanted or aspired to. Indeed, He is merciful and the provider.

Fasting is a test of our patience and our faith. I hope all of us come out of Ramadan in joy and in success, for the only success that matters is Allah's mercy. Ramadan Kareem!

Fasting is not just an act of starving yourself. It is a shield for the soul, a cleansing for our inner being, and a collection of rewards from Allah. Ramadan Mubarak.

Allah hears every single heartbeat of ours and responds at His own will, which is always better than ours. May He answer all the prayers we make this Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak.

While we feast on delicacies this Ramadan, let us not forget the millions of starving people in the world and do our bit to feed the unprivileged. That will be the true essence of Ramadan. Ramadan Kareem!

Your relatives, your neighbours, your friends-everyone has been brought into your life as a blessing from Allah. Keep them in your duas this Ramadan, and ask if they have eaten. Ramadan Kareem!

Our fasts will be just ordinary hunger if we do not ask our relatives and our neighbours. Look after them, they might be in need. Ramadan Mubarak.

May your every single dua be answered this Ramadan, and may your life become a joy to walk through. Blessings and prayers your way. Ramadan Kareem!