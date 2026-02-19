Get App
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, NMDC And Tata Steel — Ask Profit

G Chokkalingam and Osho Krishan provided insights on these investor queries.

Read Time: 2 mins
Analysts shared an array of stock recommendations on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Photo Source: Copilot

Should you add shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of NMDC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Technologies Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research, and Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical and derivative research at Angel One, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Eicher Motors (CMP: Rs 8,009.5)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Hold it now.
  • There is a strurctural change.
  • Lot of youngsters prefer high powered bikes.
  • Total motorcycles are increasing every year.
  • Stock would be a beneficiary.
  • Hold for one to two years.

Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 1,023.8)

Chokkalingam: Hold

  • Shriram Finance is more attractive in terms of valuations but the stock has a very high beta compared to the other stock.
  • Bajaj Finance runs faster.
  • Hold the stock.
  • Looking too good with their respective profile.

Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 604.95)

Chokkalingam: Avoid

  • Been negative on the stock for the last three years.
  • Negative now because it has three problems.
  • PE Ratio not proportional to profit growth.
  • Industry itself is growing 2-4%.
  • Third problem emerging from AI disruption.
  • Would not suggest fresh buying from technology companies from Tata Group.

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 209.03)

Krishnan: Hold

  • Very positive at the counter.
  • Stay invested.
  • Stoploss at Rs 199, first target is Rs 218.

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,432.1)

Krishnan: Hold

  • Expecting a bounce in the short-term period.
  • First resistance zone is Rs 2,500.
  • If it breaches the zone positionally, it is looking very positive.
  • Stay invested in the counter.

NMDC (CMP: Rs 80.09)

Krishnan: Buy/Sell/Hold

  • Counter is looking positive.
  • Possibility of revival towards Rs 84-odd levels.
  • Stay invested.
  • Stoploss at Rs 77.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision. 

