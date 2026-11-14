Patanjali Foods Q2 Results: Profit Falls 19% To Rs 420 Crore Despite 16% Revenue Growth

Patanjali Foods Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27 saw a 19% decline on a year-on-year basis to Rs 420 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Saturday.

The profit was at Rs 517 crore in the preceding fiscal. The revenue rose 16% to Rs 11,323 crore from Rs 9,799 crore in the year-ago period. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 30% at Rs 426 crore, from Rs 552 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 3.8% from 5.6% in the prior financial year.

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Patanjali Foods Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Down 18.8% At Rs 420 crore Vs Rs 517 crore

Revenue Up 15.6% At Rs 11,323 crore Vs Rs 9,799 crore

Ebitda Down 22.9% At Rs 426 crore Vs Rs 552 crore

Ebitda Margin At 3.8% Vs 5.6%

Patanjali Share Price Movement

Share price of Patanjali Foods Ltd. saw a 2.27% downturn to settle at Rs 421 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.61% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 430.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 430.80. During today's trading session, Patanjali Foods Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 420.10 to Rs 433.50.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 328.20 and a high of Rs 594.95. On the performance front, Patanjali Foods Ltd. share price is down 28.70% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is Rs 66,621.41 crore, with a P/E ratio of 13.19.

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