Coinbase, Unocoin, ZebPay Hit In One Week: India’s Crypto Exchanges Have A Banking Problem

- Coinbase India halted INR withdrawals due to a banking partner outage affecting payouts
- Users report being unable to transfer funds to bank accounts for over five days
- Unocoin and ZebPay also face withdrawal delays linked to their banking partners
Coinbase, Unocoin, ZebPay users in India will be unable to withdraw rupees from the cryptocurrency exchange for days, after an outage at its banking partner disrupted payouts.
The US-based exchange has temporarily suspended Indian rupee (INR) withdrawals and has not said when the service will resume. Users on social media say they have been unable to move money to their bank accounts for more than five days.
In a post on X on Saturday, Coinbase India said the problem lay with its bank, not the exchange. “INR withdrawals are temporarily unavailable due to an outage at our banking partner. The outage is affecting the bank's payouts for all of its clients, not just Coinbase,” it said.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
The company sought to reassure users that their money was not at risk. “Your funds are safe,” it said, adding that INR deposits, including through UPI, and bank account linking were working normally. Coinbase said it was working with the bank “around the clock” to get withdrawals running again.
An update for Coinbase users in India INR withdrawals are temporarily unavailable due to an outage at our banking partner. The outage is affecting the bank's payouts for all of its clients, not just Coinbase. Your funds are safe. INR deposits (including UPI) and bank account linking are working as usual. We're working with the bank around the clock to restore withdrawals as soon as possible. We'll post updates here.— Coinbase India (@CoinbaseIndia) November 14, 2026
Several users have aired their frustration online over the delay. Some have asked the exchange to bring in other banking partners so that a single outage does not hold up withdrawals for days.
Other Exchanges Hit Too
Coinbase is not alone. Unocoin reportedly stopped all deposits and withdrawals on November 9, without saying when they would restart.
ZebPay told customers on November 11 that rupee withdrawals were taking longer because of technical problems at its banking partner. Its withdrawals, however, are reportedly still being processed, just at a slower pace.
The back-to-back disruptions have once again exposed how heavily crypto exchanges depend on banks when users want to cash out.
READ | Grok Bot Wants To Be In Your Chats, Contracts, And Shopping Cart. Amazon Is In Its Way
Months After India Expansion
The outage comes about five months after Coinbase expanded its India business. In June, it began offering direct INR deposits and withdrawals, along with spot and perpetual futures trading.
To do this, the exchange connected with Indian banks through the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), so users could move money directly between their accounts and the platform. The aim was to cut reliance on peer-to-peer trades and third-party intermediaries. Coinbase is also registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND).
???????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????, ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? We understand that the recent service disruptions have caused inconvenience. We appreciate your patience and continued trust. We are undertaking upgrades across multiple components of our platform to strengthen operational resilience, improve system reliability and further enhance our security controls. ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????: - ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????: Crypto deposits are operational; however, processing may take longer than usual while we complete the ongoing infrastructure upgrades and system checks. - ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????: Crypto withdrawals are temporarily paused. Based on our current assessment, we are targeting Tuesday, 17 November 2026, for resumption. BSC and TRX withdrawals may take an additional day to become available. We are working towards restoring withdrawal support across all supported assets and networks. We will keep you informed of any changes to this timeline. - ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????: INR withdrawals are operational; however, processing is taking longer than usual due to a technical disruption at our banking partner's end. We are coordinating closely with our banking partner to resolve the delay and will keep you updated. ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? As we roll out these upgrades, some services may experience temporary interruptions or short pauses. We will communicate any planned service interruptions in advance wherever possible, so you can plan your activity accordingly. ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? - ZebPay will never ask for your password, OTP or 2FA codes. - Trust updates only from the official ZebPay app, website and verified social media handles. We appreciate your patience as we work through these improvements and service delays. Our focus remains on providing you with a reliable experience on ZebPay. Regards Team ZebPay— ZebPay (@zebpay) November 11, 2026
The sector continues to operate under close regulatory watch. In June, the RBI's deputy governors cautioned financial institutions about the risks tied to virtual digital assets, and advised them against direct exposure to crypto firms.
India taxes gains from such assets at 30 percent, and levies a 1 percent tax deducted at source on applicable transactions.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.