Grok Bot Wants To Be In Your Chats, Contracts, And Shopping Cart. Amazon Is In Its Way

Grok has rolled out a series of updates to Grok Bot, improving response speeds, voice calls, messaging capabilities and third-party integrations. The platform says computer-based tasks now finish three times faster on average, while responses to other queries arrive in less than half the previous time.

The updates were announced through Grok's official account on X, with Elon Musk also encouraging users to connect the chatbot to their X direct messages (DMs) for a more integrated experience.

“Grok Bot got much faster,” the platform said, highlighting improvements to speed, quality and overall user experience. Musk separately advised users to connect Grok Bot to their X DMs, describing it as the best way to use the service.

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Grok Bot Can Now Read X Direct Messages

One of the key additions allows users to connect their X accounts and ask Grok Bot to work across their messages. The feature is designed to make it easier for users to access and manage information within their conversations.

Grok has also improved voice calling, saying calls are now faster and more reliable, with better recall of past conversations. Users will need to connect their X accounts to access the messaging functionality.

Refreshed Interface and Email Features

Alongside performance improvements, Grok Bot has introduced a refreshed visual design. Chat cards now feature a cleaner layout, while a new typeface and themes give the interface an updated appearance.

Email functionality has also been expanded to support plus aliases. This feature allows users to create dedicated email addresses or aliases for specific purposes and configure automated routines to run only when messages arrive at a designated address.

The addition could help users organise incoming emails and separate automated workflows from their general inbox activity.

New Integrations Expand Grok Bot's Capabilities

Grok Bot now connects with additional third-party services, including Robinhood, Coinbase, Trello, PostHog, beehiiv and eToro. These integrations extend its potential uses across finance, project management, analytics and publishing.

The platform has also opened its connector marketplace to teams wishing to submit their own integrations, potentially broadening the range of services available to users.

The latest updates position Grok Bot as a more responsive assistant for everyday communication and computer-based tasks. Faster processing, X messaging access, voice improvements, email automation and external integrations collectively expand its functionality.

Elon Musk has floated the idea of launching an Amazon competitor after claims that Amazon is blocking Grok bots from placing orders. Responding to the issue, Musk suggested users could direct their bots to purchase products elsewhere, sparking discussion about AI shopping agents and online retail competition.

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