Patanjali Foods Announces Second Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.75 Per Share — Check Record Date

FMCG firm Patanjali Foods Ltd has declared second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, April 21. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share.

The record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the interim dividend has been set to Saturday, April 25.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Patanjali Foods said, "declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.75 (i.e. 87.5%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2025- 26. The payment of the same will be made on or before May 20, 2026."

On April 13, Patanjali Foods announced that it will be considering a second interim dividend for financial year 2026. The board of directors were scheduled to meet on April 21, 2026 to decide on the proposed dividend, an earlier filing said.

The company had paid first interim dividend of Rs. 1.75 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Patanjali Share Price

Following the announcement, Patanjali Foods shared jumped over 1% intraday trading at Rs 465.5 apiece. The scrip was trading 1.03% higher at 1:04 pm. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.67%.

Patanjali Q3FY26

Patanjali Foods' consolidated net profit rose 60% to Rs 593.44 crore for December quarter in FY26 on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 370.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The company which is mainly into edible oils saw its total income increase to Rs 10,541.12 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,020.38 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

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