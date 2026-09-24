Over 60% Jump In A Month: Genesys International Share Price Rises Over 4% After Order Win

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. shares climbed over 4% in Thursday's trade after the company announced a Rs 283 crore contract for Ahmedabad's 3D Digital Twin and Spatial Intelligence Platform.

Around 11 am, the stock is trading at Rs 292.6 apiece on NSE, gaining around 4% from its previous close at Rs 281.62. Nifty 50, the benchmark, meanwhile, declined 0.89% during this period.

Investors will be assessing how this new order will improve the overall revenue visibility of the company. As of Mar. 31, 2026, the order book of the company stood at around Rs 400 crore, which reflects that this order can be a major addition to the order book and significant for the business.

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Rs 283 Crore Ahmedabad Contract

Genesys International said it has been awarded the Rs 283 crore World Bank-funded contract to develop a comprehensive GIS 3D digital map platform for Ahmedabad. The project is part of the Gujarat Resilient Cities Partnership programme.

The initiative will cover around 625 sq km of Ahmedabad and digitally map land parcels, properties, roads, water networks, sewerage systems, stormwater drainage infrastructure and other critical civic assets.

Apart from that, around 25 lakh properties will be surveyed, geocoded and assigned unique digital identities, for creating a property-level spatial database for the city.

The company said the project will use its advanced sensor constellation to create a high-accuracy digital representation of Ahmedabad. The work will also include mapping underground civic infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage and cable networks.

Genesys International's Chairman and Managing Director, Sajid Malik, commented, “Ahmedabad- like most Indian cities- is entering an important phase in its urban development, and the ability to understand the city as a connected, three-dimensional digital environment will be increasingly important.

This project is not simply about a digital map; it is about building a high-precision digital representation of the city that brings together land, properties, roads, utilities, and underground infrastructure on a common spatially intelligent platform.”

The data will be integrated into a central GIS database to provide municipal departments with a common spatial view of critical infrastructure.

The project is expected to be completed over two and a half years, followed by five years of operation and maintenance. The company said the contract further strengthens its growing portfolio in city-scale geospatial mapping, Digital Twins and spatial intelligence.

Genesys International Stock Price Movement

The stock of this company has been rallying over the past month. The stock has gained over 63.5% during the past month alone; however, it remained down over 18.8% over the past year.

Currently, trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 60.5 times, with a market cap of Rs 1,952.98 crore on NSE.

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